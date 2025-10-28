Actress and radio personality Kagiso Rakosa opened up about the challenges of the film industry

The former Generations actress spoke about the need to have something to fall back on when the roles stop coming

Fans recently reminisced about their favourite memories of the star from the famous soapie, lamenting her character as Sharon

Kagiso Rakosa opened up about the struggles of the industry. Images: kagisorakosa/ Instagram, TurnUpLordz/ Twitter

South African actress and radio personality Kagiso Rakosa reflected on the realities and lessons she has learned from being in the film industry.

The former Generations star, who was loved for her role as Sharon in the famous soapie, revealed to DailySUN that there are dark periods in the industry, far from the glitz and glam.

"Sometimes you'll sit for years without a job. You might go to auditions and reach the top five, only to find that the role was not for you."

The 43-year-old rose to fame in the soapie and became a household name, acting opposite actor Thabiso Mokhethi, who portrayed her love interest, Samuel Khumalo.

Kagiso, or should we say Shazz, became popular for her striking good looks and performance on the show. Not to mention that particular scene where she flaunted her signature curves in a mini skirt and trended for months on end.

She is now the host of One Africa Radio TV, an online radio station based in Braamfontein, Johannesburg. She has also made several TV appearances, including a stint on Magaeng and an unexpected episode on Date My Family.

Former ‘Generations’ actress Kagiso Rakosa said actors must have a plan B to help them keep food on the table. Image: kagisorakosa

The actress told DailySUN that having something to fall back on was crucial for people in her field.

"Have something on the side to balance your life because you still need to put food on the table. Those who just want to be famous, I suggest that you look into what you want to do with your life, because being famous is not worth the fame."

The radio and TV star is also a professional model and uses her social media pages to flaunt her bold hairstyles and outfit choices. She’s still loved today, just as she was before.

Mzansi shows love to Kagiso Rakosa

Fans reacted to a photo taken by Amza_5 from Rakosa's appearance on Date My Family and marvelled at her ageless beauty.

MaboeNdi wrote:

"This girl is still so beautiful. She didn't change a bit."

Sbanto1 said:

"She doesn't even age."

Fans showed love to Kagiso Rakosa and admired her ageless beauty. Image: TurnUpLordz

AtRamsOk recalled:

"She was powerful, that one. I became a regular Generations follower once I noticed her."

Cvannistelroij added:

"She still looks amazing."

NGOBAMAKHOS responded:

"Sharon from Generations back in the days is still smoking! Such finesse, and she is still oozing with beauty. Black don't crack, indeed."

