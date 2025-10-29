Tebogo Mnisi: A Look at the Suspect in the Mamelodi Murders
- Tebogo Mnisi, the man who was arrested for the murder of Mamelodi East cousins Tshiamo and Baleseng Moramaga, appeared in court
- He abandoned bail after he was charged with multiple charges, including murder and attempted murder
- A closer look at Mnisi's alleged relationship with one of the victims shows that there was trouble brewing on the horizon
Tebogo Mokwena, Briefly News’ Deputy Head of the Current Affairs desk, South Africa, covered a range of criminal activities, including cash-in-transit heists, kidnappings, taxi violence, police investigations, police shootouts, and court cases at Daily Sun for over three years.
MAMELODI, TSHWANE — The alleged relationship between murder suspect Tebogo Mnisi and one of the Moramaga cousins showed that there may have been sour relations that allegedly turned deadly.
Mnisi appeared before the Mamelodi Magistrates' Court on 29 October, two days after he was arrested on 27 October for the murder of Tshiamo and Baleseng Moramaga. He was charged with two counts of murder, one count of attempted murder, one count of possessing an unlicensed firearm, and one count of unlawful possession of ammunition. He abandoned bail.
According to Swisher Post, 38-year-old Mnisi allegedly worked as a tavern bouncer. Their unt, Maki Moramaga, allegedly said that Mnisi was in a relationship with Tshiamo. She believed that Baleseng was trying to protect her when the suspect allegedly killed them. The residents allegedly torched his house in Mamelodi East. His next court appearance will be on 19 January 2026.
Source: Briefly News
