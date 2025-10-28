The mayor of the City of Tshwane, Dr Nasiphi Moya, has condemned the murders of cousins Baleseng and Tshiamo Moramaga

The two young women were found dead in Mamelodi East, and a suspect was arrested in connection with the murders

Moya condemned the murders and said the person who allegedly committed this crime believed he owned the victims' bodies

Tebogo Mokwena, Briefly News’ Deputy Head of Current Affairs, contributed coverage of international and local social issues, including health, corruption, education, unemployment, labour, service delivery protests, and immigration in South Africa, during his seven years at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News.

Nasiphi Moya talked about the murders of the Moramaga cousins. Image: Nasiphi Moya

Source: Facebook

,

TSHWANE, GAUTENG — Tshwane Mayor Dr Nasiphi Moya slammed the murders of Tshiamo Moramaga and her cousin, Baleseng Moramaga, who were found dead in Mamelodi East in Tshwane on 26 October 2025.

Moya addressed attendees of the City of Tshwane's Festive Season Campaign with an awareness campaign against Gender-Based Violence. She posted a video of her address on her @nasiphim X account. In the clip, she said Gender-Based Violence must be condemned and acted against.

What did Moya say?

Moya was emotional as she blasted the suspect who committed the killings.

"Who shoots a 21-year-old and a 22-year-old to the head? Who does that? What kind of society have we become, where men think they are so entitled to women that when they don't get what they want, they want to take the life that God has given to that woman? What kind of society are we becoming?" she asked.

View the X video here:

What happened to the women?

Tshiamo and Baleseng, who lived together, were found dead, allegedly outside of a tavern. A suspect was arrested a few kilometers from where the bodies were found. He appeared before the Mamelodi Magistrates' Court.

Johanna Mabena, the cousins' landlady, described her relationship with them. She said they had rented a backroom for five months. Baleseng was studying to be a teacher, while Tshiamo was a beautician and nail technician.

Nasiphi Moya launched an anti-GBV campaign. Image: Nasiphi Moya

Source: Facebook

Women for Change pleads with the public

Women for Change posted an update on its @womenforchange5 X account. The organisation pleaded with members of the public not to reshare the graphic images and video showing Tshaimo and Baleseng's bodies.

View the X tweet here:

South Africans mourn the cousins

Netizens sharing their opinions on X were hurt by their deaths. Some cautioned against the nightlife.

Edison Xulu said:

"People should just stop going out at night and drinking alcohol. Just stop. Everyone should be in their homes with their families locked and secured indoors by 7 pm."

TattoedCEO said:

"If girls are raised right and made to understand that groove and alcoholism are not a lifestyle, half of these murders will disappear."

Sandile Ngidi said:

"May their souls rest in eternal peace. Justice now!"

Moramaga relative slams rumours about the cousins

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Maki Moramaga, the two victims' aunt, addressed rumours of their lifestyle choices.

Maki denied that Tshiamo and Baleseng were targeting men for their money. She emphasised that the women lived independent lives.

Source: Briefly News