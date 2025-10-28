Chomee Celebrates 20 Years in the Music Industry, SA Reacts: “When Last Did She Get a Booking”
- South African Kwaito star Chomee recently celebrated her huge career milestone
- Controversial Musa Khawula announced that the I Won't Run hitmaker marked 20 years in the music industry
- Many netizens were stunned by how long the star has been in the industry, and others questioned when the last time she released a song was.
Bathong, Chomee has been in the industry for so long that not many of her fans and followers have realised how time has flown by.
On Monday, 27 October 2025, the controversial blogger and gossipmonger Musa Khawula posted a video of the star who previously sparked skin-bleaching rumours, performing at Disoufeng Pub and Grill in Soweto, to celebrate her 20th anniversary in the music industry.
Shortly after Khawula shared the video of the star and announced that she was celebrating two decades since she made her debut in the music space, many netizens were rather confused that she had been around for such a long time, but it had been years since she released music.
See the video below:
Chomee also posted about her celebrating this epic career milestone on her Instagram page and wrote:
"The celebration of the year lands at Disoufeng, Soweto — Chomee: 20 Years of Dance & Song. On stage: Chomee, Kamo Mphela, Babes Wodumo, Lady Du, DJ Owami, Busiswa, Nobantu Vilakazi, Lolo — and more surprise acts. It’s more than a show. It’s a legacy — two decades of music, movement and magic. 18 October 2025, Disoufeng @disoufeng, Free before 4PM | R100 after 5PM, 4PM till late."
See the post below:
SA reacts to Chomee's career milestone
Shortly after it was announced that the star was celebrating a career milestone, many netizens couldn't help but flood the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:
@amethyst_mandy questioned:
"20 years kanjani when I only knew Jaiva S*xy and that song she did with Euphonik?"
@TheGoldandBlac1 said:
"Bruh, Arthur did a number on Chomee and Cici, we need a surviving Arthur Doccie. Only Lira Survived, but did she really? Nah, 999 upside is 666!"
@Sxyleera wrote:
"The last time Chomi released a hit was in 2007. I know this because I kept sending my Demo to 999, and Arthur told me straight that I was not what the industry is looking for."
@_babybearr asked:
"Everything aside. So, many dancers? She pays them with what? How much? Why does she need so many dancers? Or maybe I'm too broke to understand?"
@khuliso_Neels responded:
"When last did she get a booking?"
@RELEH_LEGODI replied:
"Minus the years she disappeared, then it will be seven years in the music industry."
Arthur Mafokate accused of lottery scandal
In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that once again, Arthur Mafokate was trending on social media for all the wrong reasons.
Social media has been buzzing as legendary musician Arthur Mafokate became the talk of the town shortly after he cancelled his much-awaited concert due to a lack of funds.
Recently, Mafokate was again accused by the mother of a daughter who is living with a disability of benefiting from a Lotteries Commission grant, which she alleged he helped them apply for earlier this year. This came after the star had been involved in another fraud scandal.
