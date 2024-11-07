Chomee's latest picture at the 2024 South African Music Awards (SAMAs) sparked social media buzz, with fans speculating about possible skin bleaching

The image online showed Chomee looking lighter-skinned, which led to mixed reactions online

Some fans praised her appearance, while others humorously pointed out inconsistencies in her skin tone, comparing her to Khanyi Mbau

Musician Chomee's latest picture had social media users speculating that she had joined the skin-bleaching trend after appearing a few shades lighter.

Chomee’s latest picture sparked skin-bleaching rumours. Image: Frennie Shivambu/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

Chomee's picture gets fans talking

Famous musician and media personality Chomee was among the many artists who attended the just-ended SA Music Awards (SAMAs). The star showed she still got it with a killer outfit that showed a little skin.

Chomee's picture was shared on the microblogging platform X by controversial entertainment blogger Musa Khawula. The post's caption read:

"Chomee at the 2024 South African Music Awards."

SA reacts to Chomme's picture

Many social media users were shocked to see Chomee at the SAMAs after a long while. Some fans raised concerns about the star's skin. However, some social media users could not get over how good the talented star still looked.

@m_kobene commented:

"That bleached skin won’t survive this summer … She’s about to melt."

@MalumeRichie wrote:

"Her legs are white white."

@Normanbooz added:

"Oh, the knuckles will always tell you everything you need to know. Why are they difficult vele? 😭😭"

@KMJ1_0 noted:

"Dang, she got some Khanyi Mbau ting on her skin."

@madamzoe added:

"Knuckles are the only part that won’t budge😂😂😂"

@Classic_OG90 commented:

"She's having a Leleti Khumalo, but people can't tell since she was already a yellow bone."

@tseepati said:

"Why her skin be looking like Thuli's skin tone 😭😭so white."

@wandi_nje said:

"Legs looking like she took them off Micheal Jackson's dead body 😭"

