The Police Ministry in South Africa has strongly condemned recent xenophobic attacks targeting Ghanaian nationals and other African foreigners

They have warned that such violence and intimidation will not be tolerated, and SAPS would arrest those responsible for any attack

The move comes after diplomatic concern from where authorities have raised the issue following reports of violence against their citizens

Acting Police Minister Firoz Cachalia. Image: Brenton Geach

Source: Getty Images

SOUTH AFRICA —The Ministry of Police has strongly condemned recent xenophobic attacks and acts of intimidation targeting Ghanaian nationals and other foreign citizens in South Africa.

This follows growing diplomatic concern after Ghana’s Foreign Ministry formally raised the issue.

The matter has also sparked public debate in Ghana, where authorities have reportedly engaged South African counterparts over the safety of their citizens abroad.

Police Ministry say violence will not be tolerated

In a firm statement, the Ministry of Police said the attacks are unlawful and directly contradict the democratic values of dignity, equality, and human rights.

The ministry emphasised that South Africa is a constitutional state governed by the rule of law, warning that no individual or group has the right to take the law into their own hands.

The statement further confirmed that the South African Police Service (SAPS) has been instructed to act decisively against perpetrators of xenophobic violence, looting, and intimidation.

“All those found to be participating in, inciting, or supporting such criminal conduct will be identified, apprehended, and brought before the courts,” the ministry stated.

Authorities also urged communities to remain calm and reject division, calling on community leaders and civil society groups to work with law enforcement to restore peace.

The Ministry of Police issued a statement on X.

Ghana raises diplomatic concern

The developments come after Ghana’s foreign authorities officially protested the reported attacks, demanding stronger protection for Ghanaian nationals living in South Africa. Ghana’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa called in South Africa’s Acting High Commissioner, Thando Dalamba to address the issue. The meeting took place on Thursday, 23 April 2026, where the government said it is worried about the safety of its citizens living in South Africa. The issue has since gained traction on social and traditional media in Ghana, where citizens have been debating the safety of migrants in the country.

South Africans react to the Ministry's statement

The statement from the Police Ministry triggered widespread reactions on social media platforms, with South Africans expressing mixed views. Some users welcomed the government’s firm stance, praising efforts to protect foreign nationals and uphold the country’s constitutional values.

@Toivo_wa_Toivo said:

"You should stop issuing statements and arrest leaders of this vigilantism. By not holding ring leaders accountable, our country will continue to gain a bad reputation globally."

@Thuso1Africa said:

"Law-abiding South African citizens stand with the police. The vigilante groups taking the law into their own hands must be arrested. We can’t allow hooligans to disregard our authorities. If you suspect there is criminal activity, call the authorities. SA is not a banana republic."

Others, however, argued that frustrations within local communities and a perceived lack of support are what trigger violence.

@Vincent62343509 said:

"Violence cannot be condoned but I cannot recall this Minister ever strongly condemning the daily violence South Africans are victims of."

@Khoza0124 said:

"Criticising citizens without providing actual measures to mitigate the influx of illegal immigrants in the country. And failing to condemn the corruption that occurs within the SAPS, which has led to these problems. It's one of the double standards we're tired of hearing."

Government launches action against anti-immigration groups

Previously, Briefly News reported that the South African government launched legal action against key anti-immigration groups, including the March and March Movement, Operation Dudula, and the MK Party, accusing them of inciting violence against illegal foreign nationals on 27 January 2026.

Source: Briefly News