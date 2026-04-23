Ghana has summoned South Africa’s Acting High Commissioner, Thando Dalamba, over reported xenophobic attacks targeting foreign nationals

Foreign Affairs Minister, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, condemned the incidents, citing viral videos showing harassment and an alleged confrontation in KwaZulu-Natal

Ghana has lodged a formal protest and urged South Africa to take urgent steps to protect foreigners and prevent further escalation

Ghana Foreign Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa. Image: Ernest Ankomah

Source: Getty Images

AFRICA —Ghana has called in South Africa’s Acting High Commissioner, Thando Dalamba, following reports of xenophobic attacks against foreign nationals, including Ghanaians.

The meeting took place on Thursday, April 23. Ghana’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, said the government is worried about the safety of its citizens living in South Africa.

Ghana has now lodged an official protest. The government is asking South African authorities to act quickly, protect foreigners, and make sure such incidents do not happen again.

The engagement is sparked by recent xenophobic attacks in KZN

Ablakwa spoke about videos circulating online recently that show foreigners being harassed and threatened. He described the actions as unacceptable and said they go against the dignity of those affected.

One incident in KwaZulu-Natal involved a Ghanaian man who was reportedly stopped, asked to prove his legal status, and told to leave the country and “fix his country.”

Ablakwa said such behaviour is wrong and could increase tension. He added that some foreign nationals have been told to stay indoors for their own safety.

Ghana warns against the negative effects of the xenophobic attacks

Although no deaths have been reported in the recent incidents, the minister warned that past xenophobic attacks in South Africa have led to loss of lives and destruction of property.

Ablakwa also said the attacks go against the spirit of African unity. He reminded officials that Ghana supported South Africa during the fight against apartheid under Kwame Nkrumah.

In response, Dalamba said the South African government is taking the matter seriously. He assured that security agencies are monitoring the situation and working to restore calm.

Ghana’s Foreign Affairs Ministry says it will continue to engage authorities until Ghanaians living abroad are safe.

Here is the statement from the Ghana foreign minister:

Ngizwe Mchunu leads an anti-illegal immigration march in Durban CBD

The Ghanaian response comes after renewed anti-illegal immigration protests led by former Ukhozi FM presenter and president of AmaBhinca nation Ngizwe Mchunu, March and March and Phakelumthakathi in the Durban CBD. Mchunu clashed with foreign shop owners on 20 April 2026, as he led a group searching for illegal foreign shop owners in town.

The march led to multiple violent incidents, with one incident going viral, where a foreign national was attacked, even though he produced papers to prove his legal status. Mchunu continues his campaign calling for tougher action against undocumented immigrants and the removal of foreign nationals who are said to be working without proper papers.

Mchunu extends his campaign to target Johannesburg

Briefly News also reported that Ngizwe Mchunu, joined by Phakelumthakathi, announced that their ongoing anti-immigration campaign will be extended to Johannesburg later this month. Mchunu confirmed that the next phase of the campaign is scheduled to take place from 27 to 29 April, following a series of demonstrations in Durban’s central business district (CBD) over the weekend.

Source: Briefly News