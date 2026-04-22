Local rapper Anatii has advocated for the Mzansi baddies to turn State Witness, in a short X post

This follows the recent news about prominent businessman , Siyabonga Moses Goodwill Nkosi and Kagiso Lerutla, at the OR Tambo International Airport

, Cyan Boujee deactivated her social media accounts when Ekurhuleni City Manager Kagiso Michael Lerutla was arrested

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Rapper Anatii is calling for all the baddies in SA to turn State Witness. Image: Cyan.boujee24, Anatii

Source: Instagram

All eyes are on the Instagram baddies who flaunt their most prized possessions while being romantically linked to individuals accused of corruption.

Rapper Anatii was the latest celeb to react to the many arrests, but he wants the baddies to face the music.

Anatii wants baddies to turn State Witness

Following the SIU's findings about Siyabonga Moses Goodwill Nkosi and his shady Eskom dealings, they recovered 17 properties and seven high-end vehicles. Not only that, but Kagiso Michael Lerutla was also in the news for fraud allegations; his apparent past lovers were the main focal point.

Taking to X on Tuesday, 21 April, Anatii said the only way the country shall heal is if the ladies head to court.

"The country will heal once the baddies turn state's witness," he tweeted.

Although not confirmed, MaWhoo, Cyan Boujee and Sithelo Shozi were allegedly romantically linked to Kagiso Michael Lerutla. He was taken into custody on Sunday, 19 April 2026, at the OR Tambo International Airport. He then appeared before the Boksburg Magistrate's Court on fraud and corruption charges.

With the spotlight on Lerutla, Mzansi focused on the baddies he was allegedly associated with.

Rapper Anatii wants the baddies to sing in court. Image: Sithelo, Leletinkosi_sa, Mawhoo

Source: Instagram

Mzansi responded to Anatii's post:

@WandileMasikane stated:

"This is true because most of these gents steal money to fund these young women who are baddies. Imagine stealing money for healthcare just so you can buy a baddie an LV bag."

@CassiusMJ094 shared:

"My brother, you might actually have a solution for all this mess we are going through as a country. The Hawks need to subpoena every “baddie,” run an Instagram audit, and check in with SARS, because I bet most of these baddies don’t even have a SARS number, yet they’ve been to Dubai several times. Who is paying for all this? Once they find imbalances between expenses and income, they should threaten them with jail time; you’ll see baddies starting to sing."

SA reports MaWhoo, Cyan and Sithelo to SIU

On Monday, 20 April 2026, a user @ISephara shared photos of MaWhoo, Cyan Boujee and Sithelo Shozi posing with expensive luxury cars, tagging the SIU.

In the caption, the netizen asked the SIU to check whether the trio were beneficiaries of stolen funds. The post was captioned:

“Dear @RSASIU, In the matter of Kagiso Lerutla: Please also look into the bank accounts of "Mahwoo", "Sithelo" and "Cyan Boujee". Their real names are Thandeka Ngema, Sithelo Shozi and Honour Zuma. Check what assets or properties were bought in their names using stolen public funds received from Lerutla.”

Photo of Cyan Boujee and Kagiso Lerutla resurfaces

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to a photo of Cyan Boujee and Ekurhuleni City Manager, Kagiso Lerutla.

Following his arrest, online users began digging into the influencer's lifestyle, suspecting that it may have been funded by corruption.

Source: Briefly News