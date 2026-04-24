A South African doctor shared a story about treating a GBV victim and later unknowingly treating her attacker during the same hospital shift

He explained that medical ethics required him to treat both patients equally, regardless of their roles in the incident

The story sparked debate online, with some praising his professionalism while others struggled with the emotional complexity of the situation

There are moments in life that don’t come with easy answers. Situations where right and wrong feel obvious, yet the response required demands something deeper than instinct. For many, justice is emotional and immediate. But in certain professions, especially those dealing with life and death, the lines are drawn differently. Sometimes, doing the right thing doesn’t feel right at all.

The picture on the left showed the young medical doctor posing for the camera. Image: @topdocsa

Source: TikTok

A doctor known as @topdocsa left South Africans deep in thought after sharing a powerful story about a moment that tested both his professionalism and personal emotions. Posting on 31 March 2026, the doctor recounted an experience from his time in the emergency department, where he treated a woman who had suffered a stab wound in what was believed to be a gender-based violence (GBV) incident. As expected in trauma care, his focus was on stabilising her condition and ensuring she received the urgent medical attention she needed.

However, the situation took an unexpected turn later in the same shift. Another patient was brought in with injuries, and as the doctor continued his duties, he realised that this second patient was the very same man responsible for stabbing the woman he had treated earlier.

When ethics clash with human emotion

Despite the shock of the discovery, the doctor explained that his role did not change.He continued to treat the man with the same level of care and urgency. According to him, this is one of the realities of working in healthcare. In emergency medicine, doctors are not there to judge or determine guilt. Their responsibility is to treat whoever comes through the door, regardless of the circumstances.

He emphasised that patient care is not influenced by who is right or wrong, but by the need to save lives. The story quickly gained traction online, with many South Africans engaging in heated discussions about the ethical dilemma. Some praised the doctor for upholding medical ethics, saying it takes discipline and integrity to remain neutral in such emotionally charged situations.

Others, however, admitted they would struggle to offer the same level of care to someone responsible for harming another person, especially in cases involving GBV. The conversation highlighted the difficult balance healthcare workers must maintain daily. While society often seeks justice and accountability, medical professionals are bound by a duty that prioritises care above all else.

The doctor on the left wearing his scrubs and a mic. Image: @topdocsa

Source: TikTok

Check out the TikTok video below:

Here’s what Mzansi said

Claukab said:

“All deserve medical care without discrimination.”

Gomolemo-Robyn said:

“I’ve worked for a relatively mid-size private practice, and I’ve seen my fair share of what doctors deal with. I can imagine how hard it is.”

Kego said:

“Wow. ❤️ Meaning you are not judging but doing your job. 😊 I call it integrity, I call it humility. ❤️”

3 Other Briefly News stories about GBV

Prince Kaybee weighed in on a viral, unsettling video depicting a gender-based violence (GBV) incident where a woman was assaulting a man.

Actor and popular media personality Siv Ngesi arrived at the Cape Town Met wearing a suit that paid homage to the many women lost to gender-based violence.

The Union Buildings protest gained attention after women lay down for 15 minutes to highlight gender-based violence in the country,

Source: Briefly News