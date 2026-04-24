President Cyril Ramaphosa and Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie will attend a Formula One Grand Prix in 2026

South Africa has not hosted an F1 race for 33 years, with the last event being raced at the Kyalami Circuit in 1993

Social media users were not impressed with the minister and president's plans, arguing that there were bigger issues

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President Cyril Ramaphosa and Gayton McKenzie will attend an F1 race in 2026. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson

Source: Getty Images

Briefly News journalist Byron Pillay has spent a decade reporting on the South African political landscape, crime and social issues. He spent 10 years working for a community newspaper before transitioning to online.

GAUTENG – President Cyril Ramaphosa and Gayton McKenzie will be attending a Formula One Grand Prix later this year, and South Africans are not impressed with the idea.

The President and the Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture will attend an event during the course of the 2026 season, as South Africa still has ambitions of hosting its own race.

McKenzie has been advocating for Formula One to be brought back to the country, with both Cape Town and Kyalami bidding to host a race. There were even talks to host one in 2026 after the conflict in the Middle East affected the current calendar.

McKenzie confirms plans to attend F1 event

During a media briefing in Pretoria on Thursday, 23 April 2026, the Sports Minister confirmed that the president would be joining him at the event.

“His Excellency President Cyril Ramaphosa has agreed to join me at a Formula One Grand Prix later this year. This is a working visit, not a social one,” he said.

McKenzie added that Ramaphosa’s participation was indicative of the high level of backing that plans for an F1 race in the country were receiving.

“The President’s visit will allow us to observe, engage and strengthen our case. I will provide further details on the timing and the specific Grand Prix in due course, in coordination with the Presidency,” the minister stated.

Gayton McKenzie has been pushing for the country to host an F1 race. Image: Nicolas Economou

Source: Getty Images

South Africa has not hosted an F1 race in 33 years

South Africa has been pushing for an F1 race as it has been 33 years since an event was hosted in the country. The last race was held at the Kyalami Circuit in 1993 and was won by Alain Prost, who drove for Williams-Renault.

Speaking about the long period since the last race on African soil, the minister described it as unacceptable and not sustainable.

“An entire generation of young African motorsport enthusiasts has never seen a Formula One race in their own backyard. We intend to change that,” he said.

Alain Prost, racing for the Williams Renault team, won the last South African Grand Prix in 1993. Image: Jérôme Prevost

Source: Getty Images

South Africans are not impressed with the plans

While there are many F1 lovers in the country, social media users agreed that there were more important things to deal with than hosting a race.

@jacque0001 stated:

“We have bigger issues than Formula 1. 40% unemployment is the real issue.”

@Dee013 said:

“Cyril Ramaphosa is going to watch fast cars go in circles while South Africa goes in circles too. Same potholes, same blackouts, same broken promises. At least F1 has pit stops. Our government never stops fixing anything.”

@PhulusoGunyukun added:

“He will do anything rather than actually address societal issues. What a disappointment.”

@PaulLombar87434 agreed:

“We have serious problems here. What does F1 have to do with anything? Please.”

@qhamelaphakathi also emphasised this point:

“We have serious issues. Formula One is for the elites.”

@MalaviMmapimele said:

“We don't want F1. We don't support it. We need proper roads, schools and basic water.”

@WagerOfJoy exclaimed:

“We cannot simply allow this to keep on happening to us. You are overdoing this. People want employment. After a family of seven was killed and tortured, do you think people want to come here? You must sort the crime levels in our country out first before playing host.”

McKenzie raises concerns about Rwanda and South Africa's plans

Briefly News reported that South Africa and Rwanda were said to be battling for Formula 1 Grand Prix hosting rights.

Both countries are fighting to bring the high-octane sport back to Africa, a dream of Hamilton and McKenzie.

South Africa's Minister of Sport suggested that Africa was being treated unfairly over the hosting rights of the event.

Source: Briefly News