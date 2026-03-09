Gayton McKenzi discussed the possibility of South Africa hosting a Formula One race in 2026, amidst the ongoing Middle Eastern conflict

Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and Qatar are all scheduled to host races in 2026, but have been affected by the attacks in Iran and the country's retaliation

The Sport, Arts and Culture minister also confirmed that both Cape Town and Kyalami were bidding to host an F1 race in South Africa

Briefly News spoke to an F1 analyst and motorsport enthusiasts about the possibility that the country could play host to a race in 2026

GAUTENG – The Department of Sport, Arts and Culture will meet with Formula One (F1) officials to discuss the possibility of South Africa hosting a race in 2026, and motorsport lovers are excited about the idea.

The Minister of Sport, Gayton McKenzie, said that his department would have discussions with F1 executives in the coming weeks as the conflict in the Middle East causes uncertainty when it comes to some races.

Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and Qatar are all scheduled to host races in 2026 but have been affected by the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. The conflict arose after the United States and Israel attacked Iran on 28 February 2026. Iran retaliated by firing missiles and drones at US bases in neighbouring countries in the Persian Gulf.

South Africa is ready to step in if needed

Addressing the situation in the Middle East, McKenzie noted that the conflict could open the door for South Africa and other countries waiting to host a race. F1 will announce replacement host nations if the conflict continues. Bahrain is the first of the three affected races and is scheduled for the weekend of 12 April 2026. The Saudi Arabian Grand Prix is scheduled for the weekend of 19 April 2026.

McKenzie clarified that South Africa would know whether the country gained entry into the F1 calendar due to the conflict before the Bahrain race.

"We will only know that in three weeks when we meet with F1 again, maybe the calendar opens up or not.

"But we don't plan on other people's misfortune. We are sticking to our plan, and we'll see how it goes," the minister said.

Which South African racetrack could host an F1 race?

McKenzie also confirmed that South Africa had secured the money to secure a race, and now the big decision was which track would be used.

The minister said that the race between the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit group and the Cape Town Grand Prix South Africa group was heating up, as they were both bidding for hosting rights.

"We are looking at the Cape Town bid and Kyalami bid, and we are talking to Formula One about the bids we are getting,” he said.

F1 analyst discusses possible South African race

Speaking to Briefly News, F1 analyst Samson Osaze Ero weighed in on the possibility of South Africa hosting a race on short notice.

“I think the proposal of the minister is something to applaud. Trying to host a race on such short notice would mean that a lot of work has to be done, or has to be done before circuit approval.

Ero, who is also a motorsports journalist for GP Blog, also noted that even if a circuit and other hospitality facilities were available, replacing a race was not an easy thing.

“We saw it with Imola in 2023, when it was cancelled due to flooding. It was never replaced, and that season had 22 races,” Ero said.

He also questioned what would happen to sponsors in cases like these.

“Loads of money have been invested by these Middle East states, just to have races in their country. And I dare say no other European nation, or African country, will pay as much as those Gulf countries to have F1 there,” he added.

He also weighed in on this issue of which circuit would be used, saying that while the minister’s statement read well, judging by how the FIA operates and what it takes to host a race, he did not see it occurring.

“Currently, with regards to racing in Africa, the FIA remains split over Rwanda, SA or even somewhere in North Africa. Also, the Kyalami circuit, which previously hosted F1 in the country, is not homologated for F1. So, the minister also has to point out which racetrack he intends to use for this proposal of his,” Ero concluded.

Motoring enthusiasts are excited by the news

Briefly News also spoke to motoring enthusiasts who expressed excitement about the possibility of F1 coming to the country.

Leané Bosch, a motorsport lover who has also competed in local races, described it as incredible.

“The thought of Formula 1 returning to our country is honestly so exciting. South Africa has such a rich motorsport history, especially with races once held at Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit. It would be amazing to see the world’s best drivers racing on home soil”

Carmel Pillay, an avid F1 fan, shared the same sentiment, noting that Sir Lewis Hamilton has been calling for a race on the African continent.

“It’s unexplainable how excited I am. It’s about time. We know Hamilton has been pushing for this, and it would be a dream come true.”

McKenzi raises concerns about Rwanda and South Africa's plans

