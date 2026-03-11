Iran has taken a final decision concerning participating in the upcoming global football tournament, which is the 2026 FIFA World Cup set to be hosted by the United States of America, Mexico and Canada.

The Asian country has been involved in a geopolitical war with the US and Israel, and the ongoing tension has led to the death of the country's Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei.

Iran's Minister of Sports, Ahmad Donyamali, made a declaration during an interview on Wednesday, March 11, 2026, concerning the country's stand on taking part in the most prestigious football competition on the planet.

Trump says Iran are still welcome

The crisis escalated following joint airstrikes from Israel and the United States on Saturday, February 28, 2026. The issue brought about doubts concerning Iran's involvement in international competitions, especially the upcoming football World Cup in North America.

The number one football competition is said to take place between June 11, 2026, and July 19, 2026, as the world would wait to determing it it is a new winner or Argentina retaining the title.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Iran was placed in Group G during the competition's group stage draw held in December 2025, and would face the likes of Egypt, Belgium and New Zealand; the Bafana Bafana of South Africa found themselves in Group A alongside one of the host countries.

All three of Iran’s group-stage fixtures are scheduled to be played in the United States, with two matches set for Los Angeles and one in Seattle.

Despite Iran’s remarks, US President Donald Trump reportedly assured Gianni Infantino, president of FIFA, that the Iranian team would still be allowed to compete in the tournament.

Infantino later confirmed the conversation while discussing preparations for the event, although Trump had previously told Politico he was indifferent about whether Iran ultimately participates.

Iran withdraws from 2026 World Cup

The president of the Iran Football Federation, Mehdi Taj, has also expressed doubts about sending the national team to compete under the current political climate.

During an interview with state television, Taj questioned whether it would be sensible to travel to the United States for the tournament.

“Given that this corrupt regime has killed our leader, there is no situation in which we can participate at the World Cup,” he said.

“If this is the situation surrounding the World Cup, who would reasonably send their national team there?” he added.

If the withdrawal from the competition is finalised by Iran, it would become the first country to pull out of a World Cup since the 1950 edition of the tournament, when both the France national football team and the India national football team withdrew before the competition began.

Source: Briefly News