Mamelodi Sundowns skipper Themba Zwane has voiced his ambition to represent Bafana Bafana at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The 36-year-old midfielder’s season has been a rollercoaster, with injuries keeping him out of the national setup, including his absence from the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

Since recovering, Zwane has returned to club action, although Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso has been managing his game time carefully, limiting his minutes on the pitch.

He was part of the Bafana Bafana squad that finished third at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast, but was dropped from the final squad for the 2025 edition of the competition held in Morocco.

Zwane on his World Cup aspirations

In the 2025-26 season so far, Zwane has appeared 12 times for Sundowns but has started only three matches. He acknowledges that he must elevate his performances to earn the trust of Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos.

“I want to be at the World Cup, but I know I still have to work hard to show the coach that I deserve a place in the national team,” Zwane told a child during a recent visit to the Mamelodi Sundowns Soccer Schools.

Having never played at a World Cup, Zwane’s involvement in Bafana Bafana’s qualifying campaign was limited, largely due to his injury setbacks.

Will Zwane claim the No.10 role?

The veteran midfielder has not represented South Africa since suffering an injury in an AFCON 2025 qualifier against Congo Brazzaville in October 2025.

His absence was strongly felt during AFCON 2025, where coach Hugo Broos chose Sipho Mbule as the team’s No.10. Mbule’s performances in Morocco were underwhelming, leading many to speculate that Zwane could have added value even if he had just returned from injury when the squad was finalised.

Whether the seasoned playmaker can impress Broos enough to secure a World Cup spot remains to be seen.

