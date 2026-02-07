Kaizer Chiefs shot-stopper Brandon Petersen, currently enjoying a rich vein of form, has spoken about his hopes of earning a call-up to the Bafana Bafana squad.

During the previous campaign, Petersen largely played a supporting role at Amakhosi, featuring just five times in all competitions — four league outings in the Betway Premiership and a single appearance in the Nedbank Cup.

At the time, Bruce Bvuma was the preferred choice between the posts under then-head coach Nasreddine Nabi, making 23 appearances overall, including 19 league matches and four cup fixtures.

The narrative shifted dramatically towards the close of the season when Petersen was unexpectedly handed the gloves for the Nedbank Cup final, where he played a key role in Chiefs’ triumph over rivals Orlando Pirates.

In the current season, the goalkeeper has established himself as a cornerstone of the team’s defence, turning out 23 times and registering an impressive 15 clean sheets.

Supporters and pundits alike had tipped him for national selection ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco earlier this year, but the call-up ultimately did not materialise.

Petersen remains confident that consistent performances at club level are the pathway to international recognition, particularly with the FIFA World Cup qualifiers set for June.

“My main focus is on doing my job for the club — that’s where everything starts,” Petersen said.

“If I keep performing well and maintain consistency for the team, opportunities at the national level can follow.”

