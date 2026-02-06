Brandon Petersen: Ex Orlando Pirates Player Blasts Kaizer Chiefs Star Over Fight With Fans
Former Orlando Pirates attacker Lebohang Mokoena believes Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Brandon Petersen should have shown greater composure during his clash with supporters after the club’s Nedbank Cup exit.
Petersen was involved in a heated moment on Wednesday evening after Chiefs were knocked out of the competition by Stellenbosch FC. The shot-stopper appeared to almost strike a supporter after verbal abuse was directed at him following the 2–1 defeat.
Chiefs were eliminated in the Round of 32, and tensions flared when Petersen went over to acknowledge the fans at full-time. Some supporters confronted him, with one even throwing water in his direction, triggering a tense exchange.
Goalkeeper urged to show restraint
Visibly upset by the incident, Petersen lashed out in anger but was quickly restrained by a security official before matters escalated further. He then left the scene as emotions continued to run high.
While Mokoena sympathised with the frustration Petersen may have felt, he insisted that the goalkeeper should have remained calm and not allowed the taunts to provoke him.
“He could have managed the situation better,” Mokoena said during a SoccerBeat discussion. “As footballers, we are constantly exposed to insults, whether from opposition supporters or even our own fans.”
Drawing from his own playing days, Mokoena explained that such abuse is part of the game and something professionals must learn to handle.
Advice for handling criticism
The former Mamelodi Sundowns winger urged Petersen and other players to develop thicker skin to prevent confrontations that could damage their reputation.
“This is something you learn to live with as a professional,” said the 39-year-old. “You have to respond differently when you are wearing the club’s badge. Reacting emotionally sends the wrong message, especially to young supporters watching.”
Although Mokoena acknowledged that the supporter’s actions were inappropriate, he noted that frustration often fuels such behaviour and players must rise above it.
