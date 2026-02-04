Stellenbosch FC delivered the first surprise of the Nedbank Cup by eliminating defending champions Kaizer Chiefs in a dramatic Round of 32 encounter.

Chiefs arrived in Cape Town aiming to protect their title, but kick-off at the sold-out DHL Stadium was pushed back by 30 minutes as supporters continued to make their way into the venue. Both teams were without important players, with Stellenbosch missing Tshegofatso Mabasa, while Chiefs were without Asanele Velebayi.

The hosts showed early intent when Chumani Butsaka glanced a header over the bar inside the opening five minutes. Chiefs responded shortly after through a Gaston Sirino corner that found Flavio Silva, whose header drifted wide.

Stellenbosch struck first in the seventh minute after Thabo Moloisane was brought down in the area by Da Silva. Ibraheem Jabaar made no mistake from the spot, sending Brandon Petersen the wrong way to give Stellies the lead.

Butsaka nearly doubled the advantage in the 13th minute but failed to hit the target. Moloisane was later forced off due to injury and replaced by Henri Stanic. Chiefs came close to equalising when Mduduzi Shabalala was put through by a brilliant Da Silva pass, only for Sage Stephens to produce a superb save.

Stellenbosch capitalised moments later as Titus unleashed a powerful long-range strike in the 22nd minute that flew past Petersen to make it 2-0. Chiefs continued to threaten, with Shabalala denied twice in quick succession—first by Stephens and then by a perfectly timed Stanic tackle—before the halftime whistle sounded with Stellies firmly in control.

After the restart, Chiefs intensified their attack and nearly pulled one back when substitute Glody Lilepo’s first-time effort crashed off the crossbar. Soon after, Amakhosi were awarded a controversial penalty for a handball by Mosa Lebusa, and Da Silva converted to reduce the deficit to 2-1.

Stellenbosch almost restored their two-goal cushion when Langelihle Phili tested Petersen with a strong effort, but the goalkeeper stood firm. Chiefs pressed relentlessly in the closing stages, yet the Stellies backline held their ground to secure a memorable victory and send the defending champions out of the competition.

Source: Briefly News