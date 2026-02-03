Orlando Pirates climbed to the top of the Betway Premiership table after claiming a 2–0 away win against AmaZulu at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Tuesday evening.

The decisive moment came from Relebohile Mofokeng, whose impressive run of form continued as he netted the goal that ensured all three points for the Buccaneers on the road.

Pirates opted for a single alteration to the side that featured in their previous outing, with Deon Hotto coming into the starting XI in place of Nkosikhona Ndaba.

AmaZulu, on the other hand, reshuffled their line-up with three personnel changes, bringing in Bongani Zungu, Mlondi Mbanjwa and Henrick Ekstein for Langelihle Mhlongo, Tebogo Mashigo and Athini Maqokola.

True to expectation, the visitors asserted themselves early, moving the ball confidently and pinning AmaZulu back in their own half as they probed for space around the penalty area.

The hosts did show flashes of intent in response, launching quick attacks and relying on their pace to trouble Pirates whenever they turned possession over.

Pirates broke the deadlock in the 16th minute when Mofokeng rose highest to nod in a well-weighted, curling delivery from Tshepang Moremi.

With the ball at their feet, the Sea Robbers maintained sustained pressure, repeatedly testing AmaZulu’s defensive structure, which worked hard to deny them clear routes into the box.

After the interval, Pirates continued to enjoy the lion’s share of possession, although AmaZulu lifted the tempo and committed more bodies forward in search of a leveller.

The Buccaneers had opportunities to extend their advantage as the half progressed, but a second goal proved elusive.

As the match wore on, Usuthu failed to capitalise on their attacking phases, allowing Pirates to see out the contest and secure a valuable victory.

The win leaves Ezimnyama Ngenkani on 35 points at the top of the standings, three ahead of second-placed Mamelodi Sundowns, who remain on 32.

