Kaizer Chiefs edged past ZESCO United with a narrow 1-0 victory, a result that lifted Amakhosi into second place in their CAF Confederation Cup group after four rounds of fixtures.

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

As they did in the reverse fixture, Chiefs struck early. Glody Lilepo broke the deadlock with a fierce finish after the Soweto giants regained possession and quickly released the DR Congo forward into space.

ZESCO came close to responding midway through the first half when Hiver rose highest to meet a cross, but Brandon Petersen produced an excellent reflex save in the 30th minute to keep Chiefs in front.

Chiefs could have doubled their advantage eight minutes later. Lilepo turned provider with a well-weighted pass for Flavio Da Silva, yet the midfielder fired over from the edge of the area.

Mfundo Vilakazi then went agonisingly close just before the interval, his well-struck free-kick crashing against the upright as Chiefs continued to press.

The hosts dictated proceedings after the break, controlling possession and limiting ZESCO’s attacking threat, even though clear-cut chances were at a premium.

The crowd rose to their feet on 59 minutes when Mduduzi Shabalala was introduced in place of Vilakazi, marking a milestone 100th appearance for the Glamour Boys.

ZESCO threatened late on through Leonard Mulenga, whose long-range effort in the 77th minute forced Petersen into another sharp save, tipping the ball over the crossbar.

Chiefs nearly sealed the contest in the closing stages, but Lebohang Maboe’s strike in the 89th minute rattled the crossbar.

The win marked Chiefs’ fourth consecutive 1-0 triumph of 2026, moving them onto seven points in Group D, level with Al Masry and two clear of Zamalek.

With the Egyptian heavyweights set to face off later in the evening, Chiefs will turn their attention to hosting Al Masry at the Peter Mokaba Stadium next weekend.

Source: Briefly News