Mamelodi Sundowns suffered a narrow 2-1 defeat against Al Hilal in a CAF Champions League Group C fixture held at Stade Amahoro on Friday.

Ugandan goalkeeper Denis Onyango retained his place in goal for Sundowns in the absence of Ronwen Williams, while Teboho Mokoena, Thato Sibiya, Khuliso Mudau, Nuno Santos and Tashreeq Matthews were recalled to the starting XI after the midweek league victory over Sekhukhune United.

Cardoso’s side dominated possession in the opening exchanges of the first half, but Al Hilal showed intent whenever they moved forward, with both teams finding it difficult to create clear scoring chances.

Sundowns fashioned their first real opportunity after 15 minutes as Miguel Reisinho won possession high up the pitch and released Tashreeq Matthews, whose burst through on goal was halted by a fine save from Al Hilal goalkeeper Farid Ouedraogo.

Al Hilal responded with a few warning shots of their own, as Mohamed Abdelrahman and Abdel Raouf tried their luck from range, though Onyango dealt comfortably with their attempts as the visitors struggled to penetrate the penalty area.

The home side finished the first half on the front foot and were awarded a penalty in stoppage time when Onyango was adjudged to have fouled Abdel Raouf. Abdelrahman made no mistake from the spot, sending the goalkeeper the wrong way to give his team a narrow advantage at the interval.

Shortly after the restart, Brayan Leon Muniz outjumped his marker in the 47th minute but failed to direct his effort, the ball striking his thigh instead.

That miss proved costly for Sundowns, as Al Hilal doubled their advantage two minutes later when Jean Claude Girrumugisha fired a fierce low drive beyond Denis Onyango.

Arthur Sales later entered the fray and pulled one back in the 61st minute, finishing confidently into the top-right corner.

The visitors came close to drawing level in the 74th minute through Peter Shalulile, but Soufiane Ouedraogo reacted brilliantly to block the close-range attempt with his feet.

The victory moves Al Hilal to the summit of Group C on eight points, opening a three-point gap over Sundowns.

Source: Briefly News