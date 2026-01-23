Mamelodi Sundowns failed to make it two wins out of two games in 2026 as they dropped points against Al Hilal in their CAF Champions League fixture at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Friday, January 23, 2026.

The Brazilians started the year with a win against Orbit College in the Betway Premiership but were held to a 2-2 draw at home against Al Hilal.

Abdelrazeg Yagoub Omer scored a brace for the visitors with Arthur Sales and Teboho Mokoena finding the back of the net for the Premier Soccer League giants in South Africa.

Sundowns drop points against Al Hilal

Miguel Cardoso reshuffled his starting XI after Monday’s victory over Orbit College, reinstating Bafana Bafana regulars Khuliso Mudau and Teboho Mokoena, while Nuno Santos, Marcelo Allende and Keanu Cupido also returned to the lineup.

The hosts asserted themselves early, controlling possession from kickoff and immediately putting the Sudanese heavyweights under pressure, with long-range strikes from Mokoena and Santos forcing goalkeeper Farid Ouedraogo into action inside the opening 10 minutes.

Despite Sundowns’ early dominance, Al-Hilal struck first against the run of play in the 15th minute, as Abdel Raouf Yaqoub reacted quickest to a deflected delivery and fired past Ronwen Williams at the near post.

The Brazilians responded swiftly, drawing level seven minutes later when Arthur Sales met a perfectly weighted ball over the top from Santos and coolly finished beyond Ouedraogo, continuing his scoring form with his second goal of the week.

Sundowns went on to control the remainder of the first half, but their dominance yielded few clear opportunities, while a frustrated Al-Hilal side resorted to robust challenges that led to multiple bookings.

The first half ended 1-1 with Mamelodi Sundowns being the better side between both teams in terms of possession and creating scoring chances.

Brayan Leon, who joined the Brazilains this January, was introduced for Lebohang Mothiba at the break and soon found himself with a golden opportunity to give Sundowns the lead shortly after the hour. However, the Colombian forward was thwarted by an excellent stop from Ouedraogo, and Tahsreeq Matthews then squandered the rebound by firing over the bar.

After a brief spell of cautious possession from both teams, the deadlock was broken four minutes after the restart when Teboho Mokoena unleashed a superb strike from distance to hand Sundowns their first lead of the contest.

However, the advantage was short-lived as Hilal hit back seven minutes later, with Omer completing his brace after a lapse in defending allowed the ball to break kindly for him inside the box, where he calmly finished for his second goal of the evening.

Late tension followed when substitute Emmanuel Flomo was shown a straight red card for pushing Khuliso Mudau.

The result leaves group leaders Sundowns on five points, level with Hilal but ahead on goal difference, while MC Alger and St Eloi Lupopo—who meet on Saturday—remain on one point apiece after two matches.

