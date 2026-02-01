Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Miguel Cardoso was left to rue missed opportunities after his team went down 2–1 to Al Hilal in Kigali. This setback has put a dent in their CAF Champions League ambitions and highlighted lingering issues on the continental stage.

Reflecting on the two encounters against the Sudanese outfit, Cardoso pointed to efficiency in front of goal as the decisive factor. He noted that Sundowns’ failure to capitalise on chances ultimately proved costly, particularly as conceding first in both fixtures allowed Al Hilal to impose their preferred high-intensity, aggressive approach.

His assessment captured the essence of a contest decided by critical moments rather than territorial dominance. Despite enjoying extended spells of possession across the tie, Sundowns were repeatedly exposed once they fell behind, with Al Hilal flourishing through quick transitions, physical confrontations and early pressure — all areas that punished Sundowns’ lack of sharpness in attack.

As a result, the Tshwane side now sit second in their group, having managed only one point from a possible six against Al Hilal. That outcome has significantly raised the stakes for the remaining matches, leaving little margin for error as qualification hangs in the balance.

Still, Cardoso was quick to draw on recent experience, reminding that the club has faced similar scenarios before and emerged stronger. He urged composure as the group phase approaches its most critical period, recalling a comparable situation last season, when the group had to navigate a tough away fixture in central Africa.

This time, a challenging trip to face Lupopo in the DR Congo lies ahead, but continental focus must briefly be set aside as domestic commitments take precedence.

Sundowns are scheduled to face Gomora United in the Nedbank Cup on Wednesday, adding to the strain on a squad already pushed by a congested fixture list.

Cardoso acknowledged that the tight turnaround took its toll, admitting that fatigue was visible against Al Hilal, particularly after playing just days earlier. The lack of energy, especially in the second half in Kigali, made it difficult for his side to cope with Al Hilal’s tempo and direct play.

Managing workloads and rotating personnel will now be key considerations as the coaching staff balances the need for recovery with maintaining team cohesion.

With that in mind, Cardoso stressed the importance of returning home, assessing player fitness, and selecting a team capable of competing effectively in a cup competition the club values highly.

The week ahead could prove pivotal for Sundowns. The Nedbank Cup presents an opportunity to restore momentum, while the upcoming trip to Congo will serve as a stern examination of their character and continental pedigree. As Cardoso suggested, elite teams are ultimately defined by how they respond when faced with adversity.

Source: Briefly News