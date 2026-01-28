Kaizer Chiefs have leapfrog Orlando Pirates on the Betway Premiership standings after defeating Marumo Gallants at the Dr Molemela Stadium on Wednesday, January 28, 2026.

A second half goal from Glody Lilepo gave the Glamour Boys the deserved win over the home side as they move to second on the log.

It's Amakhosi third win in 2026 after back-to-back wins against Lamontville Golden Arrows in the Betway Premiership and ZESCO United in the CAF Confederation Cup.

Kaizer Chiefs defeat Marumo Gallants

Paseko Mako, Thabiso Monyane, Nkosingiphile Ngcobo and Asanele Velebayi were restored to Kaizer Chiefs’ starting XI after the victory over ZESCO United on Sunday, while Miguel Inacio, Dillan Solomons, Mfundo Vilakazi and Siphesihle Ndlovu were relegated to the substitutes’ bench.

Kaizer Chiefs enjoyed slightly more of the ball during the opening stages of the first half but found it difficult to create meaningful chances, with Velebayi coming closest when his long-range effort narrowly cleared Washington Arubi’s crossbar inside the first 15 minutes.

Marumo Gallants were content to concede possession to the Soweto-based side and defended comfortably around their penalty area, though their play broke down at times due to poor choices when they moved into Chiefs’ territory.

The same pattern persisted for the rest of the opening half in Bloemfontein, as Chiefs failed to seriously test Arubi, with attackers such as Glody Lilepo, Mayo, and Velebayi well contained in the final third before both teams headed into halftime level.

Both teams returned to the pitch unchanged after the break, with the first real opening arriving eight minutes in when Lebo Maboe struck from range, only for Washington Arubi to deal with the effort comfortably.

Six minutes past the hour mark, Lilepo tried his luck from outside the area and found the net beyond Arubi, a decisive strike that proved to be the contest’s lone goal.

The victory lifted Chiefs to 30 points on the standings, moving them up to second place, one point clear of rivals Pirates—who still have two matches in hand—and just two adrift of leaders Mamelodi Sundowns.

