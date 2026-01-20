Kaizer Chiefs are back to winning ways in the Betway Premiership after defeating Lamontville Golden Arrows in their opening fixture for the second of half of the season.

The Glamour Boys secured all three points after a 1-0 win over the Arrows at the FNB Stadium on Tuesday, January 20, 2026.

A first half goal from Aden McCarthy gave the Soweto giants the deserved win over Manqoba Mngqithi's side as they moved to third on the Betway Premiership table.

Kaizer Chiefs defeat Golden Arrows

The Soweto-based outfit selected an attacking trio of Flavio da Silva, Glody Lilepo and Pule Mmodi, while Sibongiseni Mthethwa was ruled out of the midfield due to injury. His absence opened the door for Siphesihle Ndlovu to partner Lebohang Maboe from the start. On the other side, the KwaZulu-Natal team had to cope without their main striker, Sede Dion.

Kaizer Chiefs controlled the ball during the opening exchanges, with Ndlovu and Maboe heavily involved in dictating play in midfield. However, despite their territorial advantage, the hosts struggled to carve out clear opportunities for Da Silva and Lilepo.

Golden Arrows adopted a cautious approach, dropping deep and absorbing pressure in the first half while looking to break quickly on the counter. The absence of leading scorer Dion, however, left them without a focal point in attack, allowing Chiefs to comfortably neutralise any forward thrusts.

The breakthrough eventually arrived for Chiefs six minutes before the interval, as Aden McCarthy netted his maiden goal for the club. The defender reacted quickest to poke the ball home after Lilepo’s header was kept out, although replays appeared to suggest McCarthy may have been in an offside position.

