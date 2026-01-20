Former FIFA-accredited referee Victor Hlungwani has analyzed two pivotal decisions made by Jean Jacques Ndala during the AFCON 2025 final.

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Ndala, the Congolese official, oversaw the high-stakes clash between Morocco and Senegal on Sunday at Rabat’s Stade Prince Moulay Abdallah.

The match saw Senegal have a goal ruled out after the referee judged substitute Abdoulaye Seck to have fouled Achraf Hakimi in the penalty area. Shortly after, Morocco was awarded a penalty, prompting the Senegalese team to leave the pitch temporarily. Speaking to SABC, Hlungwani defended Ndala, explaining why both calls were accurate.

“According to Law 5 regarding a referee’s powers and duties, when multiple offences happen simultaneously, the official is instructed to address the most serious one first—considering the severity, restart, and sanction,” Hlungwani said.

“In this instance, the more significant offence was linked to the goal itself. Law 10 states that a goal is valid only if the scoring team has committed no offence. Since an offence occurred from the scoring side, it carries greater impact than any defensive infraction,” he added, noting that while both players committed fouls, the infringement leading to the goal took precedence.

AFCON FINAL PENALTY DECISION UPHELD

Towards the end of the game, Brahim Diaz was brought down in the penalty area, leading Ndala to award a spot-kick—the moment that triggered Senegal’s walk-off.

“We can see Malick Diouf clearly holding Diaz and pulling him down. This is an obvious foul, and awarding a penalty was entirely justified. Jean-Jacques Ndala made the correct call,” Hlungwani explained.

Source: Briefly News