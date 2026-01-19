Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso has shared his thoughts on Brayan Leon’s debut performance during the team’s 2-0 victory over Orbit College in Tshwane on Monday evening.

The 25-year-old Colombian joined the reigning Betway Premiership champions earlier this month and made his first appearance after coming on at the start of the second half.

Leon made an immediate impact, scoring the decisive goal just 20 minutes after entering, helping Sundowns reclaim the top spot on the table with 29 points from 14 games.

Cardoso expressed satisfaction with Leon’s contribution, highlighting the added flexibility he brings to the squad, particularly with several key players unavailable.

“We knew Lebo [Mothiba] wouldn’t be able to play the entire match, and we also wanted Brayan to feature for half the game, so the substitution was planned,” Cardoso told SuperSport TV.

“It’s encouraging to have more options, especially when some of our main players aren’t even on the bench. The players need to understand that Sundowns have a busy schedule, and everyone must be ready to seize the chances they get. That’s what I expect moving forward.”

Source: Briefly News