South Africa's unbeaten run under Hugo Broos has come to an end after their 1-0 defeat against Egypt at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

Bafana Bafana won their first match in the competition against Angola on Monday, December 22, 2025, but their defeat against the Pharaohs at the Adrar Stadium in Agadir on Friday, December 26, 2025, means they are second in Group B.

Egypt were awarded a controversial penalty in the first half, which was duly converted by Mohamed Salah, but they had a player sent off before the half-time break.

The most talked about event in the match was the late drama where Yasser Ibrahim blocked Teboho Mokoena's shot with his hand in the added time. The Burundian referee Pacifique Ndabihawenimana initially awarded a free-kick for Bafana Bafana, but replays show that the Egyptian might have handled the ball in his own box, which could be a penalty.

Why Bafana were denied a late penalty

There have been questions about why Bafana Bafana were denied a late penalty, after the replays clearly show that Ibrahim handled the ball in the area.

The referee was recommended to review the play at the VAR monitor, he changed his decision, not to a penalty, but instead to a drop ball to South Africa as there was no violation.

In the recent football rule released by the International Football Association Board (IFAB), the body in charge of setting and overseeing the Laws of the Game.

IFAB stated in May of 2024 on social media that, "In principle, if a player is falling and the ball accidentally hits their hand/arm when it is between the body and the ground to support them, the referee allows play to continue. It is not a handball offence as it is a natural position of the hand/arm when the player is falling."

Egypt’s impressive start in Morocco continued, leaving Mohamed Salah still in contention for his long-awaited AFCON crown.

Source: Briefly News