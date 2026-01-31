Orlando Pirates are back to winning ways in the Betway Premiership as they defeated Magesi FC to move past Kaizer Chiefs on the league stadings on Saturday, January 31, 2026.

Orlando Pirates beat Magesi FC

Buccaneers head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou opted for several adjustments following last weekend’s stalemate with Sekhukhune United, handing starts to Relebohile Mofokeng and Yanela Mbuthuma in place of Kamogelo Sebelele and Evidence Makgopa. Recent recruits Andre de Jong, Daniel Msendami and Mpho Chabatsane were meanwhile included among the substitutes.

Uncertainty surrounded the Magesi technical area, with regular boss John Maduka watching from the stands in club attire and absent from the official team list, leaving assistant Abram Nteo to direct proceedings from the touchline.

The situation had little impact on Pirates, who struck early in the ninth minute when Mofokeng burst forward down the left before teeing up Mbuthuma, whose fine first touch set him up to finish clinically for his third league goal this season.

The opening half was largely one-sided, as Magesi spent most of the period pinned back in their own territory. Pirates nearly doubled their advantage midway through the half, but Mbuthuma’s headed effort was straight at Elvis Chipezeze, who worked hard to keep the hosts competitive.

The Buccaneers eventually extended their lead shortly before half-time, capitalising on their control with a slick passing sequence that ended with Mofokeng drilling a low effort into the far corner to round off an impressive first-half display.

Chipezeze had to be at his best shortly after, producing an outstanding save to keep out Moremi’s long-range effort as the teams went into the break with the score still 2–0.

The Buccaneers resumed the second half in the same aggressive fashion, with Moremi again forcing Chipezeze into action just two minutes after the restart, though the Zimbabwean goalkeeper stood firm once more.

Chipezeze was tested again just past the hour mark, reacting sharply to prevent Appollis from adding a third, before substitute Masindi Nemtajela squandered a gilt-edged chance moments later.

