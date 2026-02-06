Nigeria's first-choice goalkeeper, Stanley Nwabali, has come out to explain the reason behind his decision to leave Chippa United

The Premier Soccer League side released an official statement on Thursday to confirm a mutual agreement with the Super Eagles star

The Nigerian international is also being linked with a move to Kaizer Chiefs, but a move outside South Africa looks more possible

Super Eagles goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali has officially ended his spell with Premier Soccer League side Chippa United following a mutual agreement between both parties on Thursday, February 5, 2026.

Stanley Nwabali reacts after saving the penalty during the Africa Cup of Nations third place football match between Egypt and Nigeria. Photo: Abdel Majid BZIOUAT

Source: Getty Images

The decision to leave the PSL outfit came after the Nigerian international asked the Chilli Boys to release him from his contract.

The 29-year-old had previously been on Kaizer Chiefs’ radar two seasons ago before the Soweto giants opted to sign Fiacre Ntwari instead, a move that has yet to deliver the desired stability between the posts for the Glamour Boys.

Despite interest from the Soweto giants, Nwabali’s future could now lie outside South Africa, with reports suggesting clubs in England and Saudi Arabia are monitoring his situation.

Nwabali justifies the decision to leave Chippa

Speaking to Metro FM, the goalkeeper admitted that walking away from the Chilli Boys was emotionally challenging. During his four-year stay at the club, he featured in 76 matches and recorded 25 clean sheets.

Reflecting on his departure, Nwabali explained that the decision was difficult but necessary for his personal growth. He noted that leaving a club where he had built strong relationships with teammates, coaches, and management felt like saying goodbye to home. Despite this, he stressed that the move was made in good faith and with mutual understanding.

The shot-stopper also made it clear that the door is not completely closed on a future return, adding that there is no bitterness between himself and the club. Both sides, he said, agreed that parting ways was the best option at this stage of his career.

What's next for Nwabali after leaving Chippa

Nwabali, during the interview, further opened up that he has not yet received a formal contract offer from any club, but remains optimistic.

The Kaizer Chiefs target emphasised that personal fulfilment and progress are crucial in football, and he is now focused on taking the next step in his professional journey.

“To be honest with you, there’s no contract offered to me by any team at the moment. As I said, the club and I really understand the decision. In football, your happiness comes first,” the former Chippa United goalkeeper added.

The Nigerian international's next move is very crucial if he wants to retain his place as the Super Eagles' number one choice behind the sticks. The 2027 Africa Cup of Nations is forthcoming while Nigeria still have a chance of qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with the Democratic Republic of Congo currently under investigation over fielding an ineligible player during the playoffs.

