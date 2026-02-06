Springboks captain Siya Kolisi has explained the main reason behind his decision to leave the Sharks for the Stormers

The South African rugby star has been with the Durban-based franchise since 2024 after leaving French side Racing 92

The 34-year-old will stick with the Sharks till the end of the 2025-26 season, and then move back to Cape Town for the next campaign

Springboks captain Siya Kolisi is set to return to the Stormers later this year, after confirming his decision to leave the Sharks after spending close to two years with them.

Springboks captain Siya Kolisi shows support for the Gender-Based Violence movement in South Africa. Photo: David Rogers

Source: Getty Images

Towards the close of 2025, confirmation emerged that Kolisi would make his way back to the Stormers in July 2026, having previously been close to joining before signing with the Sharks in 2024 after leaving Racing 92.

The 34-year-old is preparing to fight for his place in the Springboks squad, and a move back to Cape Town could be the first step to achieving that, with the 2026 season challenge and the forthcoming 2027 Rugby World Cup being the target.

Why Kolisi is moving back to Stormers

Kolisi is set to return to Cape Town, a move that is expected to mark the closing chapter of his time with a domestic franchise in Mzansi.

The timing is somewhat ironic. At 34, Kolisi has played a key role in the Sharks’ recent revival, helping the Durban-based outfit secure consecutive victories over the Stormers. Yet his choice to leave is driven less by rugby considerations and more by deeply personal reasons.

Cape Town, Kolisi explained, has always held a special place in his life. It is where his professional rugby journey began and where he spent more than a decade building both his career and his home. A return to the city, he said, will feel like a homecoming.

The former Racing 92 star also acknowledged that the decision has been an emotional one. His departure is not due to any dissatisfaction in Durban, but rather the desire to be closer to his children, who live in Cape Town.

Kolisi also paid tribute to the Sharks organisation and its supporters, admitting that the warmth and support he received there made the choice especially difficult.

Adding to the sense of irony, the Sharks released videos earlier this week showing the Springboks captain in high spirits, clearly relishing his final weeks at Kings Park.

Kolisi on returning to Cape Town

Kolisi is set to link up with the Cape franchise around the start of the Springboks’ 2026 season in July, but only once the Sharks have wrapped up their 2025/26 campaign.

As a result, his involvement with the Stormers during the year is expected to be limited, with his first appearance for the side likely coming late in 2026, by which time the next United Rugby Championship and Investec Champions Cup seasons will already be in progress.

Siya Kolisi celebrates victory at full-time following the Autumn Nations Series 2025 match between France and South Africa at Stade de France. Photo: Franco Arland

Source: Getty Images

The Boks captain described the move back to Cape Town as deeply meaningful for both himself and his family. He reflected on the lasting impact of his early years with the Stormers, noting that the warmth and support he received from supporters during his development remain unforgettable.

With his family based in Cape Town, Kolisi emphasised how important it is for him to be close to them, adding that the switch allows him to reconnect with his roots while also repaying a club and fanbase that played a pivotal role in shaping his career and character.

He added that he is eager to play his part, in whatever capacity possible, in helping drive the long-term success of the Stormers and rewarding the loyalty of their passionate supporters.

Kolisi ready to compete for Springboks place

Briefly News earlier reported that Kolisi is prepared to fight for his place in the Springboks squad ahead of the 2026 season.

The Boks captain is aware of the competition in the South African national team with the 2027 Rugby World Cup also approaching.

Source: Briefly News