With the 2027 Rugby World Cup drawing closer, attention is beginning to turn to which South African-born players may eventually represent other nations. One such case has emerged in the United States, where the brother of a prominent Springbok has now been included in their setup.

Dan Kriel, who is the older brother of Springbok centre Jesse Kriel, is among several uncapped players selected for the USA Eagles’ first training camp of the year.

A product of Maritzburg College in KwaZulu-Natal, Dan progressed into the professional ranks in South Africa, turning out for the Bulls, Stormers and Lions before making the move overseas. In 2022, he joined Major League Rugby side Seattle Seawolves, where he has since established himself as a regular starter.

Now 31, the midfield back is on track to become eligible for the United States in 2027, and his selection for the early-season camp strongly suggests long-term planning with the World Cup in mind.

Adding another layer of intrigue to the Kriel family story, the youngest brother, Matt Kriel, has recently taken up the role of head of recruitment at the privately run Mzansi Rugby League.

Dan is no stranger to international structures, having represented the Junior Springboks back in 2014. He is also not the only South African-born player included in the wider USA training group. Pretoria native Wayne van der Bank has also earned a place in the preliminary squad.

The 29-year-old enjoyed a standout 2024 season, earning Major League Rugby’s Player of the Year award, and is likewise set to meet his five-year residency requirement next year.

Before relocating abroad, Van der Bank played for both the Lions and the Pumas in South Africa. He later joined the New England Free Jacks in 2022, where he has gone on to win three consecutive MLR titles with the Massachusetts-based franchise.

USA training squad for 2026 season

Although Kriel and van der Bank have been selected with a long-term view toward 2027, former Junior Springbok flyhalf Davy Coetzer is a notable omission, despite becoming eligible through residency next year. Coetzer is set to join Seattle in 2026 after playing a key role in Houston’s run to the 2025 MLR Championship Final.

The squad features 35 players, with 15 yet to earn an international cap. The uncapped group includes 20-year-old hooker Seth Smith, recently qualified locks Nathan Den Hoedt and Rhyno Herbst, as well as college draftees Will Sherman and Oscar Treacy. James Rose is the sole player without an MLR contract for the 2026 campaign, having impressed as part of the USA U23 team on their tour of South Africa last summer.

Source: Briefly News