Kaizer Chiefs star Mduduzi Shabalala has opened up on his dream of securing a place in the Bafana Bafana squad for the 2026 World Cup

The Amakhosi academy graduate has recently been called up into the national team by Hugo Broos, but missed out on final selection for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations

The 22-year-old has shared where his focus lies despite dreaming of playing at the World Cup, set to be co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico

Kaizer Chiefs playmaker Mduduzi Shabalala has spoken candidly about his ambitions of earning a place in Bafana Bafana’s squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The next edition of football’s biggest tournament will be hosted jointly by the United States, Canada, and Mexico, running from June 11 to July 19, 2026.

Across the Premier Soccer League and the wider South African football landscape, many players are eager to be selected for the national team that will represent the country on the world stage in North America.

South Africa's World Cup path, Group draw

South Africa booked a direct qualification after finishing top of Group C in the CAF World Cup qualifiers. Nigeria, Benin, Lesotho, Zimbabwe and Rwanda were all drawn in the same group but were unable to keep pace with Hugo Broos’ side.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Other African nations already assured of their places include Morocco, Senegal, Algeria, Tunisia, Egypt, Ivory Coast, Ghana and Cape Verde, while the Democratic Republic of Congo could still qualify through the play-offs.

Bafana Bafana have since been drawn into Group A, where they will face South Korea and tournament hosts Mexico. A fourth team will be added once the play-off matches are concluded.

Shabalala reflects on World Cup ambitions

Kaizer Chiefs have shown noticeable improvement this season compared to last term, which has seen them remain in contention for both the Premier Soccer League title and the CAF Confederation Cup.

At just 22, Shabalala has been a key figure in that progress, delivering consistent performances from midfield for the Glamour Boys. The Amakhosi academy product was placed on standby for Bafana Bafana during the Africa Cup of Nations and featured in the qualification campaign, but he remains grounded.

Shabalala insists his priority is to continue performing at club level, believing that sustained hard work will strengthen his chances of being considered when the final World Cup squad is selected.

“Speculation doesn’t change anything for me. My focus is to work hard and prove myself at my club,” he told the media.

“I’m confident that my chance to represent the country will come at the right time,” he added.

At the most recent AFCON tournament in Morocco, which Senegal won, South Africa exited the competition in the last 16 after a defeat to Cameroon. Head coach Hugo Broos will be hoping for a far stronger showing when the World Cup kicks off.

Petersen on how to earn Bafana call-up

Briefly News earlier reported that Brandon Petersen outlined how he can secure a place in the Bafana Bafana squad under Hugo Broos.

The Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper has been one of the best players in the Betway Premiership this season, and he's one of the players considered ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Source: Briefly News