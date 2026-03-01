Miguel Cardoso Hails 2 Mamelodi Sundowns Stars After Defeating Sekhukhune United
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso praised Iqraam Rayners and Monnapule Saleng for their game-changing contributions off the bench against Sekhukhune United.
Rayners entered as a substitute and netted a brace, with his opening goal brilliantly set up by Saleng, who recorded an assist on his debut.
“Iqraam had a challenging moment earlier, we all know that, and he knows it too. But we trust him, and trust shows when the moment is right,” Cardoso told SuperSport after the match.
“We stayed united, confident that the opportunity would come, and he was ready. I’m thrilled for both the team and him.
“For Saleng, coming in during such a tough period and making an impact is special, not just for him but for everyone.”
Cardoso also reflected on the team’s need for a stronger start.
“Our analysis was accurate; the first half was a bit slow, likely because the players were feeling the pressure. Still, we scored a fantastic goal that eased the tension,” he explained.
“There was room for improvement, but we had to manage the game based on the situation, knowing the bench had players who could inject energy and make a difference.
“I’m pleased it worked out. Today’s match is a lesson: games like this should be won from the start, without letting time slip. Congratulations to the players for giving their all until the final whistle.”
Source: Briefly News
Raphael Abiola (Sports editor) Raphael Abiola is a Nigerian Sports Journalist with over seven years of experience. He obtained a B.Tech degree in Computer Science from the Federal University of Technology, Akure, in 2015. Raphael previously worked as a football editor at Stakegains (2016-2018) and a content editor with Opera News Nigeria (2018-2023). Raphael then worked as an Editor for the Local Desk at Sports Brief (2023-2024). Reach him via email at raphael.abiola@sportsbrief.com.