Kaizer Chiefs co-coach Cedric Kaze took a sarcastic jab at Orlando Pirates, claiming they used “dark arts” during the opening 15 minutes of the Soweto derby.

The Chiefs struggled from the outset, conceding just five minutes in when Tshepang Moremi’s long-range effort deflected off Flavio da Silva and found the back of the net past Bruce Bvuma.

Following that early setback, the Buccaneers controlled the rhythm of the match, maintaining their momentum and adding a second goal in the 39th minute through Oswin Appollis.

Evidence Makgopa sealed the 3-0 victory in the 78th minute, ensuring Pirates claimed a convincing win and returned to the top of the league standings.

With the triumph, Abdeslam Ouaddou’s side climbed to 41 points after 18 games.

Kaze criticized the Pirates for frequently going to the ground, accusing them of stalling and disrupting the flow of play. He likened their tactics to the “dark arts” often associated with North African teams, insisting Pirates showed experience in their application.

“I have to commend Orlando Pirates not only for the three points but also for the clever tactics they used in the first 15 minutes,” Kaze said.

“Players were constantly falling, even the goalkeeper went down several times but wasn’t substituted. That level of experience contributed to the game slipping away from us. Today, the opponents fully deserved the victory.”

Source: Briefly News