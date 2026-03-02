A South African TikToker perfectly captured Paul O’Sullivan’s defiant Irish insult aimed at parliament, and the country could not stop laughing at the result

The real moment came during a televised interview where the investigator told MPs he had no intention of appearing before them in person

The investigator eventually apologised to the committee in Cape Town, but he refused to back down on calling the members crooks during his testimony

South Africa had barely picked its jaw off the floor from the real thing when a TikTok creator went and made it even funnier.

TikToker, @ongiegusha made a funny impersonation of Paul O'Sullivan and left Mzansi laughing. Images: @ongiegusha

A content creator known as @ongiegusha had the country doubled over after dropping an impersonation of forensic investigator Paul O’Sullivan. It was specifically the moment O’Sullivan told parliament’s Ad Hoc Committee exactly where to go, in Irish.

The clip was posted on 26 February 2026. It came just days after O’Sullivan fired off the now-infamous line during an eNCA interview. It was just ahead of his appearance before the Ad Hoc Committee. O’Sullivan was responding to demands that he appear in person before the committee in Cape Town. Unhappy about it, he dug into his Irish roots, and the rest was South African internet history.

The Irish phrase broke the internet

O’Sullivan’s exact words were not in English. He told the interviewer that in Irish, they say “Póg mo thóin.” He made it very clear he was not going to translate it. The phrase means “kiss my a**,” and the clip spread.

O’Sullivan made the remarks while refusing to pitch up in person. He called the committee members “crooks in parliament.” He eventually did appear, but only after the drama had already cemented itself in the country’s collective memory.

Committee members demanded that he explain and retract the Irish comment. EFF leader Julius Malema pushed him to issue a public apology on eNCA. That was the same platform where the remarks were made. O’Sullivan tried to turn it into a negotiation. He offered to retract only if Malema would stop using the “kill the boer” chant.

Committee chairperson Soviet Lekganyane shut that down fast. Eventually, O’Sullivan backed down and offered a humble withdrawal. He, however, refused to take back calling the committee members crooks. Classic O’Sullivan.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi reacts to the impersonation

Briefly News compiled a series of comments from the comments below.

@Mimi Phiri commented:

“Paul O'Sullivan is so disrespectful.😃”

@Mudzunga said:

“This is the best scene you have ever made.🔥”

@claudialebogangmo wrote:

“This is funny😂. You are really great at this.”

@Toby noted:

“This was the funniest session in parliament ever.🤣”

@roc_kng commented:

“This will be my new ringtone.😂 Someone please make an AI song remix with this sound.”

Paul O'Sullivan has been at the centre of controversy since General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi made allegations of security capture. Image: Izidabazabantu

