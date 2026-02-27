Paul O’Sullivan has discussed why he walked out of Parliament and shared his thoughts about whether he was wrong

The uMkhonto weSizwe' Party's Siboniso Nomvalo criticised O'Sullivan's conduct, saying that he belonged in jail

Mdumiseni Ntuli, the Chief Whip of the African National Congress (ANC), also discussed O'Sullivans conduct in Parliament

Paul O’Sullivan justified walking out of the Ad Hoc Committee, but the ANC and MK Party have different opinions about it. Image: Lerato Hlongwa

GAUTENG – Paul O’Sullivan maintains that he did nothing wrong when he walked out of Parliament, but two political parties don’t agree.

The forensic investigator sparked outrage when he left Ad Hoc Committee proceedings before he was formally released by Chairperson Soviet Lekganyane, saying that he had a flight to catch. The incident happened on 26 February 2026, while he was still being questioned by one of the evidence leaders, Advocate Bongiwe Mkhize.

While the Economic Freedom Fighters have formally laid a charge against the forensic investigator, O'Sullivan maintained that he would not be handing himself over to the police if the Speaker opens a case against him as well.

O’Sullivan says he was abused and insulted

During an exclusive interview with eNCA’s Heidi Giokos, O’Sullivan maintained that he didn’t commit a crime by leaving the hearings as he did.

O’Sullivan added that the reality of the situation was that he went there voluntarily, at his own expense. When Giokos disputed that, saying Parliament would pay his claim, O’Sullivan got defensive and said that he could have been working during that time. He also explained that he was verbally abused and insulted by Members of Parliament (MPS), but maintained that it was not the reason he left in the manner he did.

Siboniso Nomvalo weighs in on O’Sullivan’s interview

MPs were already unhappy with O’Sullivan following his conduct during proceedings, and his interview with eNCA did little to change their opinions. Speaking to eNCA about the interview, the uMkhonto weSizwe’s Siboniso Nomvalo said nothing could justify what was done by O’Sullivan. He added that it was a reflection of a white person who misses Apartheid and disregarded black people. “It’s white supremacy we are dealing with, it’s white arrogance,” he exclaimed.

Nomvalo said that what O’Sullivan did was absolute nonsense, and as the MK Party, they would make sure ‘this thug’ will go to jail where he belongs. He also addressed Parliament's plans to write to O'Sullivan, requesting that he return, but said that the forensic investigator should be summoned and not invited.

Mdumiseni Ntuli discusses the punishment O’Sullivan could face

Mdumiseni Ntuli, the Chief Whip of the African National Congress (ANC), also shared his thoughts with eNCA about the matter.

Ntuli said that if O’Sullivan felt he was treated inappropriately, as he claimed, he should have addressed it with the chairperson, Soviet Lekganyane. He added that, given that O’Sullivan was older and more experienced, one would expect that he’d have a more dignified approach.

Mdumiseni Ntuli, the Chief Whip of the African National Congress (ANC), discussed what could happen to Paul O'Sullivan. Image: MyANC

The ANC’s Chief Whip also discussed the consequences O’Sullivan could face for walking out, saying that he could be found guilty of breaching the Powers, Privileges and Immunities of Parliament and Provincial Legislatures Act of 2004. If he is found guilty, he could face jail time.

Ntuli also noted that while O’Sullivan complained about the way he was treated, the forensic investigator also had a very negative attitude and disposition towards MPS. He said many MPs expected it, given O’Sullivan’s actions before he even appeared before Parliament, but added that some of them handled it differently compared to others.

O'Sullivan says he has no respect for Zuma

