WESTERN CAPE – Parliament’s legal team will send a request to Paul O’Sullivan, asking that he return to testify before the Ad Hoc Committee.

The forensic investigator walked out of proceedings on 26 February 2026 before he was formally released by Chairperson Soviet Lekganyane, saying that he had a flight to catch. O’Sullivan walked out while he was still being questioned by Advocate Bongiwe Mkhize, sparking outrage among Parliamentarians.

While the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) plans to formally charge O’Sullivan and call on National Assembly Speaker Thoko Didiza to also lay formal charges, Lekganyane provided more detail on how Parliament would be tackling the matter.

Parliament to write to O’Sullivan

Speaking to the media about the situation, the Ad Hoc Committee chairperson said that Parliament’s legal advisors will send a written request to O'Sullivan, asking him to return to the Ad Hoc Committee.

Lekganyane also told Members of Parliament that they first needed to demonstrate that reasonable steps were taken to secure O'Sullivan’s return before issuing a subpoena for him to testify. O'Sullivan previously threatened to withdraw from the Ad Hoc proceedings, describing it as a kangaroo court.

Why did O’Sullivan leave?

O’Sullivan originally appeared before the Committee on 10 and 11 February 2026, but his second day of testimony was not completed after he complained of suffering from severe back pain.

Arrangements were made for him to return to complete proceedings on 26 February 2026, but the return did not go as smoothly as planned.

From the onset, O’Sullivan indicated that he had to leave at 1 pm, saying that he had a flight to catch. He also got into a heated shouting match with the uMkhonto weSizwe’s Davod Skosana, who accused him of being a thug and a spy.

Their shouting match wasn’t just limited to the hearings, either, as Skosana followed O’Sullivan out of the building after he left before the proceedings were completed.

South Africans weigh in on the situation

Social media users weighed in on the whole situation, sharing mixed reactions to it.

Boitumelo Moletsane noted:

“But he told them prior that he had to leave at 1 pm. The Parliament is not a court. He was not summoned to attend. He can leave if he wants to.”

Bussan Mlemba agreed:

“He said he came there voluntarily. No one summoned him. That's why he walked out voluntarily.”

Prince Genaro Charles added:

“He went to the airport. He told them he came voluntarily, not forced, so no one will arrest Paul.”

Brenda Bisschoff stated:

“The Chairman handled this very poorly. He exerted no authority and just sat watching like a bystander.”

Benjamin Van Wyk said:

“The problem here is that it wasn't questioning or investigating, it was more some form of interrogation, hammering on baseless accusations and demonstration of power while the chair sat and watched like it was a movie. Go home, Paul, you owe them nothing.”

Al-Fox Mbo stated:

“The committee is full of egos, biasness and a good number of honourable members who are playing to the gallery. Why can't they be stern without shouting and wailing?”

Esmeralda Moore urged:

“Arrest him, yes.”

Makena Mpako agreed:

“He must get arrested.”

