During his appearance before Parliament’s Ad Hoc Committee on Thursday, 26 February 2026, Paul O’Sullivan left early, claiming he had a flight to catch

Power FM host Mbuyiseni Ndlozi mocked the MPs on his X (Twitter) account over their handling of the situation

Some social media users supported Ndlozi, while others defended Parliament and raised legal concerns about handling O’Sullivan’s early exit

Mbuyiseni Ndlozi shaded Parliament after Paul O’Sullivan walked out of the Ad Hoc Committee Hearing. Image: mbuyisenindlozi

Source: Instagram

Power FM radio host Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi took a swipe at members of Parliament’s Ad Hoc Committee after Paul O'Sullivan walked out of proceedings during his appearance on Thursday, 26 February 2026.

Members of Parliament were left fuming after Paul O’Sullivan packed his bags and left before he was released, claiming that he had a flight to catch and could not stay any longer. This came days after O’Sullivan threatened to withdraw from the Ad Hoc proceedings, describing it as a kangaroo court.

As South Africans weighed in on Paul O’Sullivan’s behaviour before Parliament’s Ad Hoc Committee, Mbuyiseni Ndlozi joined the chat and threw shade at the Members of Parliament.

Ndlozi throws shade at Parliament as O’Sullivan skips Ad Hoc committee

Ndlozi took to his official X (Twitter) account and weighed in on a video shared by the blogger News Live SA. The post was captioned:

“😂😂😂 they are so helpless.”

See the post below:

SA reacts after Mbuyiseni Ndlozi takes swipe at MPs

Social media users flooded the comments with mixed reactions. While some suggested that Parliament’s Ad Hoc Committee should be discontinued, others agreed with Ndlozi and shared hilarious memes. Others made fun of uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party’s David Skosana, who followed O’Sullivan to the door, admonishing him for leaving. Several defended the Parliamentarians.

Here are some of the comments:

@sikie4 suggested:

“It’s time to close the Ad Hoc and focus on Madlanga 🤣😂”

@Yandisa87376189 said:

“They must just close this useless committee; they are just wasting money.”

@rubyjoms argued:

“Manhandling him would have resulted in them being accused of assaulting him. You may call them helpless for now, but I think the speaker of parliament will do the right thing so that Paul O'Sulliavan is dealt with accordingly by law enforcement agencies. What would you do, Dr Ndlozi?”

@Sthugen asked:

“In your understanding, who could they have handled the situation?”

@uMaster_Sandz questioned:

“But what were they supposed to do? Manhandle him? Now we will be sitting with another case of assault. Please, comrade, think nawe 🤝”

@Mofokeng_Esq argued:

“If he said he’s only available until 13:00 and no one objected before the sitting started, they can’t suddenly raise a bogus issue when 13:00 comes. It’s not his problem that the evidence leader wasn’t done 😂”

SA weighed in after Mbuyiseni Ndlozi reacted to Paul O’Sullivan walking out of the Ad Hoc Committee. Image: mbuyisenindlozi

Mbuyiseni Ndlozi and Paul O’Sullivan in heated exchange

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Mbuyiseni Ndlozi had a heated exchange during an interview with former police reservist Paul O’Sullivan.

In a recording shared on X (Twitter) on Monday, 16 February 2026, the conversation between Ndlozi and O'Sullivan escalated after a sensitive question.

