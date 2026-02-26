Paul O'Sullivan walked out of proceedings during his appearance before Parliament's Ad Hoc Committee on 26 February 2026

Members of Parliament were furious with O'Sullivan's behaviour and even threatened to take legal action against him

The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party’s David Skosana was particularly angered by O'Sullivan's conduct

Paul O'Sullivan walked out of Parliament's Ad Hoc Committee during proceedings.

WESTERN CAPE – Paul O’Sullivan has walked out of Parliament during Ad Hoc Committee proceedings, sparking outrage among committee members.

Members of Parliament accused O’Sullivan of breaking the rules of Parliament and undermining the rules of Parliament after he packed his bags and left before he was released. The forensic investigator claimed that he had a flight to catch and could not stay any longer.

O’Sullivan walked out while he was still being questioned by Advocate Bongiwe Mkhize. Advocate was wrapping up her final questions when the forensic investigator abruptly left. The forensic investigator previously threatened to withdraw from the Ad Hoc proceedings, describing it as a kangaroo court.

MPs furious with O’Sullivan’s behaviour

O’Sullivan’s decision to walk out during proceedings sparked anger among MPs. The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party’s David Skosana followed him to the door, admonishing him for leaving. MPs also threatened legal action, while some called for O’Sullivan to be arrested. They asked Chairperson Soviet Lekganyane to step in, but O’Sullivan was out the door before he could get a word in.

The proceedings were postponed until 2 pm, when former Acting National Police Commissioner, Khomotso Phahlane, took to the stand to testify. Phahlane and O'Sullivan have a bitter past, and their history has been marked by serious allegations, legal battles and even a threat.

Former Acting National Police Commissioner Khomotso Phahlane was the witness to testify after Paul O'Sullivan.

South Africans weigh in on O'Sullivan's conduct

Social media users weighed in on O'Sullivan's conduct, commenting on who was wrong in the matter and how the Ad Hoc Committee did not get the same amount of respect as the Madlanga Commission.

Maryann Walters stated:

“Apparently, the outside gate was locked. Let's see if he makes his flight.”

Hlomani Antonio Nkuna noted:

“Skosana is very angry. He even followed him outside, tjo.”

Londa Mkhize said:

“He doesn't take them seriously; he just wanted to show them that they cannot do anything to him. The Ad Hoc Committee is like a joke. At the Madlanga commission, he wouldn't dare.”

Clark Coetzee stated:

“Banana Republic. Kangaroo court. Do as you please. No consequences.”

Alec Stafford added:

“Welcome to the circus. Tickets are free. Grab some popcorn and settle down. Watch the clowns in action.”

Lindokuhle Menziwa Biyela said:

“That Madala is protected. He can do whatever he wants. You can even see his stinking attitude.”

P Line P Line stated:

"If you treat a witness like a criminal, they will leave."

Fortune Mtshali suggested:

Then this Äd Hoc Committee can be closed now. It's not working. Close this thing and let the courts deal with such."

