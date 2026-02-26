Forensic investigator Paul O’Sullivan will resume his testimony before Parliament's Ad Hoc Committee two weeks after his last appearance

Former Acting National Police Commissioner, who was the first witness of 2026, will also return to conclude his testimony

The pair have a bitter past, and their ongoing feud over the years includes legal battles, serious allegations and threats

Khomotso Phahlane and Paul O’Sullivan return to testify before the Ad Hoc Committee, with their bitter past back in the spotlight. Image: @KhotsiALutendo/ @TheTruthPanther

WESTERN CAPE – Parliament’s Ad Hoc Committee hearings will continue on 26 February 2026, and the two witnesses lined up to testify promise to bring some spice to proceedings.

Forensic investigator Paul O’Sullivan will return to complete his testimony, as will former Acting National Police Commissioner Khomotso Phahlane. O’Sullivan appeared on 10 and 11 February before Members of Parliament (MPs), but his appearance was incomplete due to his suffering from severe back pain after two long days of testimony.

Phalane was the first witness to testify before the Ad Hoc Committee in 2026, appearing on 14 January. It was incomplete due to the committee’s time constraints and was postponed.

Why could the duo’s appearance be interesting?

It’s safe to say that neither man likes the other. Their relationship over the years has been marked by legal battles, serious allegations, and even some threats.

Over the last decade, O'Sullivan has accused Phahlane of high-level corruption, saying that he captured the criminal justice system to protect himself and his associates.

O’Sullivan initiated an investigation into Phahlane by opening a corruption docket in February 2016. He alleged that the former police commissioner received bribes and luxury vehicles in exchange for police contracts.

O'Sullivan even accompanied Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) investigators to Phahlane’s home in the Sable Hills Waterfront Estate, which the forensic investigator claimed was ‘paid for with bags of cash taken from the boot of a state vehicle’. Phahlane accused O'Sullivan and his assistant, Sarah-Jane Trent, of impersonating IPID investigators over their interactions with the estate manager.

Two years later, when Phahlane was arrested for corruption related to a “blue lights” tender and later dismissed, O'Sullivan stated that justice had prevailed.

What has Phahlane said about O’Sullivan?

The former acting police commissioner has alleged that former IPID head Robert McBride and O’Sullivan worked together to destroy his reputation. He accused the duo of creating the so-called ‘Phahlane Task Team’, which allegedly included journalists and a member of the Democratic Alliance and a member of AfriForum.

Senzo Mchunu’s Chief of Staff, Cedric Nkabinde, also spoke about the ‘Phahlane Task Team’ during his time before the committee.

Phahlane also said that despite multiple dockets being opened against him, none contained a formal affidavit by O’Sullivan, who he said was central in making the allegations against him. He also accused O’Sullivan of capturing IPID, even saying that he once ‘opined that it was O’Sullivan Police Investigative Directorate (OPID)’.

Cedric Nkabinde also discussed the formation of the Phahlane Task Team. Image: @ANCParliament

O’Sullivan allegedly sent Phahlane a threatening text

The animosity between the pair isn’t limited to just allegations alone. In November 2025, Phahlane claimed during an interview with eNCA that O’Sullivan sent him a threatening text.

Phahlane was interviewed about Nkabinde’s claims that there was a plot to ensure that the former acting commissioner was never permanently appointed.

Following his interview, Phahlane reportedly received a threatening text from O’Sullivan. He told eNCA’s Pule Letshwiti-Jones and Yusuf Abramjee that he received a message, in which the sender said, ‘cannot wait to see you in prison, where you belong, for the rest of your natural life’.

O'Sullivan sends text to Nkabinde

Briefly News reported that O'Sullivan didn't only send Phahlane a message, but also allegedly intimidated Nkabinde.

The incident happened while Nkabinde was testifying before the Ad Hoc committee in Parliament in the Western Cape.

Member of Parliament Dereleen James slammed the incident, and South Africans were stunned and shared their views.

