Forensic investigator Paul O'Sullivan's multimillion rand house is up for sale as he has since left the country for fear that his life could be in danger

The controversial O'Sullivan declined to testify in person before the Ad Hoc Committee, where he was summoned to testify about alleged corruption in the criminal justice system

O'Sullivan has been accused of plotting the removal of a former top cop, and he has levelled accusations against KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi

JOHANNESBURG — Forensic Investigator Paul O'Sullivan is reportedly selling his house worth R12.5 million. Sullivan is currently out of the country despite being summoned to appear before the Ad Hoc Committee in Parliament.

O'Sullivan's house in Bedfordview was listed for sale, according to IOL. The house was described as a high-end property designed for entertaining and privacy. Located in one of the leafiest suburbs in Johannesburg, it has a main bedroom with a double walk-in closet, a Roman bath, and two basins. The room also has a projector, air conditioning, and a private balcony.

A look at Paul O'Sullivan's house

The multi-level house has parking and garage facilities and includes an air-conditioned office, a linen closet, a guest suite, and a restroom. The en suite bathroom has a freestanding bath and a double shower. O'Sullivan also has a wine cellar and elevator for all floors.

The second floor of the house has a walk-in swimming pool and a decked poolside area. The house also has a jacuzzi, and the top level is the private bedroom wing. There is a double staff quarters which can serve as a flatlet.

Paul O'Sullivan in the spotlight

Paul O'Sullivan has been accused in the past of capturing the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA). Suspended Police Minister Senzo Mchunu's former Chief of Staff Cedrick Nkabinde alleged when he testified before the Ad Hoc Committee on 19 November 2025.

The former Acting South African Police Service National Commissioner, Khomotso Phahlane, also accused him of capturing IPID and the NPA. He testified before the Ad Hoc Committee in Parliament on 14 January 2026 and said his influence was not limited to IPID and the NPA but also extended to the South African Police Service.

Paul O'Sullivan names Mkhwanazi in alleged murder plot

In a related article, Briefly News reported that O'Sullivan accused KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi of being part of a plot to murder him. He claimed that there was a state-sanctioned plot to kill him.

O'Sullivan asked to testify before the Ad Hoc Committee virtually because he feared for his life. He said he moved his family out of South Africa because of the alleged plot.

