Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) President Julius Malema is expected to discover his fate after he was convicted of discharging a gun

Malema was found guilty in October 2025 by the East London Regional Court after a five-year-long trial for firing a gun in public during a rally in 2018

The South African Police Service increased security outside the court as supporters of the EFF gathered outside in solidarity with their leader

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

With 10 years’ experience, Tebogo Mokwena, Briefly News’ Deputy Head of the Current Affairs desk, South Africa, provided insights into the criminal justice system, crime statistics, commissions of inquiry, and high-profile cases in South Africa at Daily Sun.

EFF supporters marched for Julius Malema. Image: @EFFSouthAfrica

Source: Getty Images

EAST LONDON, EASTERN CAPE — As Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) supporters gathered outside the East London Regional Court in the Eastern Cape, the South African Police Service strengthened its presence. The party president, Julius Malema, is expected to appear before the court for a pre-sentencing hearing.

Malema is expected to find out whether he will be going to prison or if he will receive a suspended sentence after he was convicted of unlawfully possessing a firearm and ammunition, discharging a firearm in a built-up area and reckless endangerment.

EFF supporters gather outside court

Thousands of EFF supporters gathered in East London as they make their way to the court ahead of presentencing proceedings. Supporters of the party and of the president slammed the conviction and expressed their support for the Commander-in-Chief. An elder supporter recently went viral in a video where she said Malema was guilty. The proceedings were moved to a bigger court.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Malema's legal team includes Advocate Thembeka Ngcukaitobi, whom he said would represent him. He spoke outside the court after he was convicted. The EFF party also expressed its support for Malema and slammed the court for the ruling.

EFF treasurer-general Omphile Maotwe is in East London. Image: @EFFSouthAfrica

Source: Twitter

South Africans discuss case

Netizens discussed whether he'd serve jail time or if he'd be given a suspended sentence.

Bhuda Bongs Em said:

"200 police officials deployed for a court case. Well done, government. Crime can be dealt with. It's juts not a priority."

Edwin Emcie said:

"No one is bigger than the law but here my thinking is that he will be heavily fined."

Williams Trevor mthunzi said:

"It's gonna be chaos after the sentencing. The EFF is known to destroy and bring chaos even in Parliament."P

chamulovha Chester Munyai asked:

"Security beefed for what? As if he's dangerous."

Papa-Bila Mabuyangwa said:

"He knows very well that he is a target, but e keeps on making things easier for his enemies."

A look at what will happen if Malema is sentenced

In a related article, Briefly News discussed the possible consequences of Julius Malema receiving a sentence after he was found guilty. Malema's pre-sentencing hearing took place on 23 January 2026.

If Malema is sentenced to more than 12 months imprisonment, he would be suspended from Parliamentary duties for five years. This would cripple the EFF in Parliament.

Source: Briefly News