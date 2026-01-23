The Economic Freedom Fighters president addressed supporters outside the East London Magistrates Court in the Eastern Cape

Malema was scheduled to appear for his pre-sentencing hearing after the court found him guilty of discharging a firearm in public in 2018

Malema said that prison will not prevent him from standing up for his ideals and black people, and South Africans roasted him

EAST LONDON, EASTERN CAPE — The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) President Julius Malema said that prison will not prevent him from being a fighter for his rights and black people. He spoke outside the East London Magistrates Court on 23 January 2026.

Malema addressed thousands of EFF supporters who gathered in support of the CIC. Security was tightened outside and inside the court as Malema appeared. Malema said that the state is scared of a black authority.

Malema unshaken by court case

Malema said that the EFF is the black authority and speaks for black people with authority. He said the EFF does not doubt itself when it speaks for the voiceless people who are oppressed by white supremacy. He said the white people who brought the EFF to the court did it because they don't like being challenged.

"I've been an example for the rest of my life, and I will be an example even in my grave. I will never retreat, I will never surrender to white supremacy. No prison can make me retreat from my ideas. No death will threaten me to retreat from my ideas. Nobody will ever intimidate me and change me from who I am because I am black and proud to be black, and I'm proud to be the voice of black people. Kill me now if you want to kill me," he said.

He said he was not scared of prison, nor is he afraid of death.

Julius Malema called himself the spokesperson of black people. Image: @EFFSouthAfrica

Source: Twitter

View Malema's speech on X here:

Netizens are not impressed with his speech

South Africans commenting on his speech were displeased with his statements.

Linda said:

"Voice of which black people? A pretentious voice, you mean. He's an agent of capital who pretends to be the voice of black people. He said it himself."

Ivory Zulu said:

"You speak for yourself and 7% of black people. After the next elections, you will speak for yourself and 5% of black people."

George Mathabathe said:

"This court case isn't about your ideals. It's about you discharging a firearm in a public gathering."

Gagarin said:

"This case has got nothing to do with being black."

Elder EFF supporter stands with Malema

In a related article, Briefly News reported that a senior EFF supporter expressed her support for Malema. She spoke days before Malema's court appearance.

The gogo said that Malema was innocent. She said the courts must not send him to prison.

