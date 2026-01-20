Julius Malema will return to East London on 23 January for his pre-sentencing hearing

This comes after the EFF party leader was found guilty of multiple firearm charges

Briefly News explores what a harsh sentence could mean for Malema, the EFF and South Africa as a whole

As the clock ticks down to January 23, 2026, all eyes are on the East London Magistrate’s Court, where Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema faces sentencing for his 2025 conviction on multiple firearm charges. Convicted of unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition, discharging it in public, reckless endangerment, and failing to take precautions, Malema could be slapped with up to 15 years behind bars, a minimum for some offences under South African law, according to the BBC.

Julius Malema was found guilty of multiple gun charges in 2025.

This courtroom drama is a political earthquake that could reshape the EFF’s role in opposition, test the Government of National Unity (GNU), and fuel fiery responses from South Africans.

Leadership Vacuum without Malema

Imagine the EFF without its firebrand commander-in-chief. Malema is the beating heart of the party, rallying crowds with unapologetic calls for economic transformation and land reform. A prison sentence exceeding 12 months without a fine would disqualify him from Parliament for five years under the Constitution, stripping him of his MP status and potentially crippling the EFF’s parliamentary muscle.

In the GNU era, where the ANC’s coalition with parties like the DA holds a fragile balance, the EFF has positioned itself as the radical outsider, holding the government accountable on issues like inequality and corruption. Without Malema, who would fill the void? Analysts warn this could fragment the EFF, with internal rifts widening as members jostle for power or defect to rivals like the MK Party. Recent by-election flops also already signal vulnerability.

Rallying the Red Berets

Yet, in true Malema fashion, adversity might just supercharge his base. The EFF has already framed the case as a politically motivated witch hunt, tying it to broader narratives of systemic bias against black leaders. Malema himself blasted the judiciary post-conviction, claiming racial undertones as his white former bodyguard was acquitted, while he faces the gavel. Supporters echo this on social media, insisting it was a “toy gun” and decrying the timing ahead of the 2026 local elections.

The campaign supporting Julius Malema has been gaining momentum.

This narrative could galvanise the EFF’s youth-heavy following, portraying Malema as a martyr in the fight against white monopoly capital. Hashtags like #HandsOffMalema are gaining traction. If sentenced harshly, we can expect mass protests and appeals up to the Constitutional Court, potentially boosting voter turnout among disillusioned black South Africans who see echoes of Jacob Zuma’s saga. In a polarised landscape, this “persecution” angle might not weaken the EFF but reinvent it as an unbreakable force of resistance.

Gun Control Hypocrisy

Zoom out, and Malema’s case spotlights South Africa’s hypocritical tango with firearms. In a country where violent crime skyrockets, with over 27,000 murders annually, many gun-related laws aim to curb possession. Yet, critics argue that enforcement is selective, with elites and politicians often skirting scrutiny, while ordinary citizens arm themselves out of necessity.

Malema’s rally stunt in 2018, caught on video, fuels the debate, and his conviction draws different reactions. The EFF and allies slam it as targeting anti-establishment voices, while opponents like the DA celebrate it as accountability.

As January 23 approaches, Malema’s fate is a test of South Africa's democracy. Will it fracture the EFF and stabilise the GNU, or ignite a backlash that reshapes the political battlefield? This sentencing could be the spark that sets the powder keg alight.

