Senegal stunned Morocco to lift the AFCON 2025 trophy with a last-minute goal, leaving fans celebrating wildly while debates rage over controversial referee and VAR decisions

A Mzansi TikTok user hailed Senegal’s dramatic triumph as a victory of hard work and integrity, praising the team for overcoming overwhelming odds

Mixed reactions flooded the comment section following the dramatic final, with many accusing Morocco of benefiting from unfair calls

Football fans woke up buzzing on Monday morning after Senegal stunned Morocco in a nail-biting AFCON final. The game ended in controversy and a last-gasp winner that will be talked about for some time to come.

Morocco has been accused of benefiting from match officials throughout the AFCON tournament. Images: @manvsjohn / Soccerzela

Source: UGC

The match, played on Sunday night at the packed Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat, saw Senegal lift the continental trophy after Pape Gueye rocketed a stunning strike past Yassine Bounou in the 94th minute, just moments after Morocco missed a crucial penalty that could have changed everything.

The victory sparked celebrations across Africa. However, not many were more animated than those of a South African TikTok user who believes Senegal did more than just win a football match. they, in his words, "saved African football." Many football fans on the platform agreed that the tournament felt more like a stage set in Morocco’s favour from the start.

In a video that has since garnered over 7 thousand likes, TikToker @manvsjohn congratulated Senegal for "fighting through what felt like a robbery in motion." He praised the Lions of Teranga for refusing to crumble under pressure, even when everything appeared stacked against them.

He described how, in his view, the referee and VAR seemed determined to hand the tournament to Morocco, turning what should have been a celebration of African football into what he called a “tainted spectacle.”

Senegal triumphs despite unfair odds

According to him, Morocco had been the beneficiary of several questionable penalty decisions throughout AFCON, creating an impression that certain forces behind the scenes wanted a fairy-tale ending on home soil. He argued that the “soft penalties” handed to the host nation painted a poor picture of officiating and raised questions about the fairness of the competition.

@manvsjohn highlighted that the team had faced logistical nightmares, including hotel issues, inadequate training facilities, and even having to travel to the final by train instead of a private charter. For him, the result went beyond football. He described Senegal’s victory as a symbolic reset for the sport in Africa, suggesting that they proved hard work and integrity can still triumph over favouritism.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Fans react to the dramatic AFCON final

A wave of TikTokers flooded the comment section with mixed reactions to what many calls, "the most dramatic AFCON tournament in recent history."

@ayanda.n commented:

"Me watching Morocco lose after match fixing their way to the final. Football won!"

@Anna_eland asked:

"Can we talk about how useless the VAR was during the tournament?😭❤️"

@tooshytocall said:

"I can rest now. I'm happy for Senegal. The stress is gone."

@Bra Mphoza commented:

"Glory goes to Sadio Mane, Mendi and Gueye.🙌🏽⚽"

@❤️❤️❤️ noted:

"I'm so happy for them big time they deserve the win.🔥"

@Sthembiso kaZingelwayo said:

"This is one for the history books, we went through such an emotional roller-coaster."

@Mrs Jali🌼🌄 highlighted:

"The way I cried after that penalty miss because Senegal had given up. God was with them. Thank you Senegal.🙌"

Senegal captain, Sadio Mane, announced that this was his last AFCON with the national team. Image: BI Phakathi

Source: Facebook

More Briefly News stories unpack AFCON 2025

Briefly News previously reported that CAF president, Patrice Motsepe, addressed critics concerning CAF's decision to change the format of the Africa Cup of Nations.

previously reported that CAF president, Patrice Motsepe, addressed critics concerning CAF's decision to change the format of the Africa Cup of Nations. Cameroonian football icon Samuel Eto’o faces a four-game suspension and a $20,000 fine following controversial behaviour at the Africa Cup of Nations quarter-finals.

A popular African journalist passed away while covering the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

Source: Briefly News