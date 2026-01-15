Samuel Eto’o Suspended for Four Games by CAF Over AFCON Controversy
- Cameroonian football icon Samuel Eto’o faces a four-game suspension and a $20,000 fine following controversial behaviour at the Africa Cup of Nations quarterfinals
- FECAFOOT has publicly criticised CAF’s disciplinary decision, calling the process rushed and lacking transparency, raising questions about fairness in African football governance
- The controversy has sparked wider debate as CAF investigates multiple quarterfinal incidents, highlighting tensions between officials, federation leadership, and tournament oversight
Cameroonian football legend and FECAFOOT president Samuel Eto’o has been handed a four-game suspension following alleged misconduct during Cameroon’s quarterfinal loss to Morocco at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations. In addition, Eto’o faces a $20,000 fine, according to the Confederation of African Football (CAF).
FECAFOOT, however, they criticised the decision and highlighted concerns about the transparency and fairness of CAF’s disciplinary process. The federation stated that the ruling “lacks any explicit justification” and expressed unease over the expedited nature of the investigation, calling into question whether Eto’o received proper procedural safeguards.
Eto’o’s conduct under scrutiny at AFCON
The disciplinary action stems from Eto’o’s behaviour during the Morocco vs. Cameroon match, where the football icon was observed making animated gestures toward Moroccan official Fouzi Lekjaa. CAF president Patrice Motsepe was present during the incidents. While CAF has not publicly detailed the exact violations, the gestures drew attention as a significant breach of conduct in the tournament.
FECAFOOT reaffirmed its support for Eto’o, emphasising the federation’s commitment to defending its president and maintaining principles of fair and credible disciplinary proceedings. CAF is also reviewing other matches from the quarterfinals, including Algeria vs. Nigeria, as part of its ongoing investigation into tournament incidents.
Bafana Bafana knocked out of AFCON
South Africa's Bafana Bafana were booted out of the tournament in the Round of 16, after losing agonisingly 2-1 to the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon. The team had qualified from Group B, after beating Angola 2-1, defeating Zimbabwe 3-2, despite falling short 1-0 to Egypt.
Despite the negative outcome, head coach Hugo Broos found positives in his team’s first-half performance, especially after implementing four changes from the squad that beat Zimbabwe.
“You know, after halftime you get a second goal so quickly, then that cuts the legs in the way of speaking and then we went on and fought for it, we had chances, we could’ve scored earlier 2-1 and then get the 2-2, and you saw what happened in the last ten minutes.
“We just kicked the ball in front, and they defended well, and OK, it’s a disappointment certainly for every one of us, but I can’t be unhappy with the game we played today."
Source: Briefly News
Ncube Harrison (Sports Editor) Harrison Ncube is a sports journalist with years of experience covering African and global sports. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Media Studies from the Zimbabwe Open University and previously worked at Sports Buzz (2018–2022), freelanced for Sports Journal (2023–2024), and contributed to Radio 54 African Panorama Live (2021–2023). He joined Briefly News in February 2025. For inquiries, reach him at ncube.harrison@briefly.co.za.