South Africa have secured a place in the Round of 16 of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations after defeating Zimbabwe in their last group game at the Grand Stade de Marrakech on Monday, December 29, 2025.

Goals from Tshepang Moremi, Lyle Foster and Oswin Appollis delivered the victory for Bafana Bafana with the Warriors goals coming fromTawanda Maswanhise and an own goal from Aubrey Modiba.

Bafana Bafana defeat Zimbabwe

Broos opted for a single change to the side that lost to Egypt, reinstating Sipho Mbule in place of his Orlando Pirates teammate Thalente Mbatha, while Zimbabwe were forced to cope without key defender Teenage Hadebe after he sustained an injury during Friday’s draw against Angola.

South Africa made an ideal opening to the contest as a slick passing sequence culminated in Moremi receiving a ball from Foster and firing an effort that took a deflection beyond goalkeeper Washington Arubi to break the deadlock in the eighth minute.

Despite South Africa’s early control, Zimbabwe struck back against the flow of the game in the 19th minute, with Maswanhise evading challenges from Sphephelo Sithole and Mbekezeli Mbokazi before driving a precise finish into the far corner.

The Warriors came close to taking the lead roughly ten minutes later when a well-delivered free-kick from Jonah Fabisch picked out Munashe Garananga, but the defender’s header sailed over the bar despite goalkeeper Ronwen Williams being beaten.

Bafana Bafana continued to dominate in possession for the rest of the first half, with Teboho Mokoena and Mbule dictating play from midfield, yet a lack of composure in the final third allowed Zimbabwe to repel every delivery into the penalty area.

Just five minutes into the second half, Foster punished the Warriors’ advanced defensive line, calmly finishing past the charging Arubi to put Bafana Bafana back in front.

