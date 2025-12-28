AFCON 2025: Khuliso Mudau Opens Up on What Bafana Bafana Need to Fix Ahead of Zimbabwe's Clash
Mamelodi Sundowns right-back Khuliso Mudau has outlined the key areas Bafana Bafana need to address before their decisive Group B encounter against Zimbabwe at the ongoing 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.
The sides are set to clash on Monday, December 29, 2025, at the Stade de Marrakech, with progression to the Round of 16 hanging in the balance.
Bafana Bafana won their first match against Angola on Monday, December 22, 2025, thanks to goals from Oswin Appollis and Lyle Foster, but they stumbled to a defeat in their second group game against Egypt after a controversial penalty scored by Mohamed Salah.
Egypt have already booked their place in the knockout phase after collecting six points from their opening two fixtures to lead the group. South Africa currently occupies second spot with three points, while Zimbabwe and Angola trail behind on one point apiece after two matches.
Bafana Bafana need all three points against their neighbour to secure an automatic place in the knockout round, but a draw might also be enough for Hugo Broos' men.
Mudau on what Bafana need to fix
Ahead of the Zimbabwe encounter, Mudau acknowledged that Bafana Bafana must sharpen their finishing, conceding that the side has struggled to turn opportunities into goals.
Speaking to SABC Sport, the Mamelodi Sundowns star stressed the importance of being more clinical in front of goal, noting that converting their chances would not only strengthen the team’s overall performance but also help bring greater balance and confidence to their play.
