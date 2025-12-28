Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos believes Mbekezeli Mbokazi’s showing against Egypt at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations has reinforced his earlier views on the defender’s decision to join Major League Soccer.

The highly rated 20-year-old, widely regarded as one of Africa’s most promising young defenders, recently completed a lucrative $3 million move to Chicago Fire from Orlando Pirates, where he collected three major trophies after breaking into the senior side.

Broos indicated that the decision to relocate to the United States may not have been the best step for the player’s career, implying that the move was largely influenced by financial considerations pushed by his agent.

The remarks, which sparked controversy, came during his first press conference at the start of the AFCON camp earlier this month and also saw the Belgian coach criticise the player’s professionalism after he reported late to camp following the Buccaneers’ Carling Knockout Cup triumph.

Broos on Mbokazi's performance vs Egypt

Broos acknowledged that his earlier comments had upset some people, but said the performance against Egypt justified his stance. Speaking to iDiski Times, he explained that the player was his Man of the Match, praising the authority and composure he showed throughout the game, particularly after Broos had publicly questioned his professionalism.

The coach highlighted a key moment from the second half, recalling a long ball played toward Mohamed Salah. Mbokazi stepped into the challenge decisively, leaving the Egyptian forward with no opportunity, a moment Broos said perfectly illustrated the defender’s quality.

Broos added that this was precisely why he would be furious if Mbokazi were to derail his own progress, stressing that the youngster has the potential to go on and build an exceptional career.

Mbokazi completed both matches for Bafana Bafana at the 2025 AFCON, featuring for the entire duration in the 2–1 victory against Angola and the narrow 1–0 defeat to Egypt in their Group B fixtures.

