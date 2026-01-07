Hugo Broos has reshaped South African football in just a few years, delivering historic tournament finishes and restoring belief in the national team

The Belgian’s influence stretches across Europe and Africa, with major honours as both a player and coach defining a rare, long-lasting career

Beyond the touchline, Broos leads a disciplined, understated life in South Africa while preparing to close the final chapter of his coaching journey

The Belgian coach, Hugo Broos, is one of the most respected figures in African football, and his appointment as Bafana Bafana's head coach on 5 May 2021 proved to be a shrewd and forward-thinking decision.

Hugo Broos during the national Anthem before the FIFA Series 2024 Algeria match between Algeria and South Africa at Nelson Mandela Stadium. Image: Richard Pelham

Source: Getty Images

Broos quickly brought stability and belief back to the national team, guiding South Africa to back-to-back Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournaments in 2023 and 2025. His impact was immediate and historic. At the 2023 AFCON in the Ivory Coast, Bafana Bafana finished third, their best performance at the tournament since lifting the trophy in 1996.

The resurgence did not stop there. Under Broos, South Africa also secured automatic qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, a feat last achieved in 2002. Their appearance at the 2010 World Cup came by virtue of hosting the tournament, making this qualification particularly significant in the nation’s football history.

Hugo Broos’ football career

Before his coaching success, Broos enjoyed a distinguished playing career in Europe. He was a central defender for Anderlecht and Club Brugge, winning multiple Belgian league titles, domestic cups and European honours during the 1970s and 1980s.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

At the international level, he earned 24 caps for Belgium and was part of the squad that finished fourth at the 1986 FIFA World Cup in Mexico, one of the country’s most memorable campaigns.

As a coach, Broos has worked across Belgium, Greece, Turkey, Algeria, Cameroon and South Africa, building a reputation as a disciplined and uncompromising football mind. His most iconic managerial achievement came in 2017, when he led Cameroon to AFCON glory, a triumph widely regarded as one of the biggest upsets in the tournament’s history.

Helman Mkhalele, assistant Coach, and Hugo Broos, coach, during the South Africa men's national soccer team training session. Image: Darren Stewart

Source: Getty Images

Hugo Broos' net worth, salary and lifestyle

When Broos was appointed Bafana Bafana coach, South African media reported that he earned approximately R750,000 per month, roughly US$50,000, placing him among the highest-paid national team coaches in Southern Africa at the time.

More recent reports suggest his salary has since increased to around R1 million per month, attributed to sustained success and improved results with the national side. Public estimates place Hugo Broos’ net worth between $1 million and $4 million, depending on the source. While these figures are not officially confirmed, they align with a career spanning decades at elite playing and coaching levels.

His wealth is not derived solely from contracts, but also from long coaching stints at the club level in Belgium and with several African national teams.

Speaking to TimesLIVE, Broos has shared insights into his life in South Africa, revealing that he enjoys the country’s lifestyle, particularly living in upmarket areas such as Sandton, where he can dine out and do his own shopping, much like he would in Belgium.

An avid cyclist, Broos regularly completes 100–120 km rides when back home in Belgium, but has chosen not to cycle in South Africa due to concerns over traffic safety. He has also embraced local culture, expressing appreciation for South African food and music, although he has jokingly admitted that pap is not to his taste.

Towards the end of 2025, following Bafana Bafana’s World Cup qualification, Broos confirmed that this would be his final coaching role. He plans to retire after the 2026 FIFA World Cup, bringing the curtain down on a decorated football career spanning nearly five decades, as he looks forward to spending more time with his family away from the game.

Ex-Sundowns star makes bold statement on Bafana

Briefly News also reported that a former Mamelodi Sundowns player made a bold statement about Bafana Bafana ahead of their game against Cameroon at the 2025 AFCON.

The Cameroon legend is also looking forward to seeing South Africa take on his native country in the Round of 16.

Source: Briefly News