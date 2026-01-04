Mamelodi Sundowns defender Mothobi Mvala has spoken candidly about his absence from the Africa Cup of Nations and his ambition to feature at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The experienced centre-back, now 31, played an influential role in Bafana Bafana’s campaign at the previous AFCON, where the team finished with a bronze medal.

However, a series of injuries late last season, which extended into the current campaign, ruled him out of contention. Mvala is still on the road to recovery after undergoing surgery.

He admitted he was desperate to travel with the squad to Morocco, explaining that the players had made a pact to go one better this time after their semi-final disappointment at the last tournament. Despite his absence, he offered his full support to Hugo Broos’ team.

Speaking on Mamelodi Sundowns TV, Mvala said his injury prevented him from joining the squad, even though he had hoped to be involved, adding that he remains confident the team will do the nation proud.

He also recalled discussions within the squad following their defeat to Nigeria at the previous AFCON, noting that the players were determined to return and lift the trophy.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Looking ahead, Mvala stressed that his immediate focus is regaining full fitness, with his long-term goal firmly set on earning a place in the South Africa squad for the 2026 World Cup, which will be hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada in June.

Source: Briefly News